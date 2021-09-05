Globo journalist blasts Bolsonaro at Altas Horas: “It’s not accidental”

Journalist André Trigueiro detonated the way Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) government deals with environmental issues in the country. During his participation in Altas Horas this Saturday (4/9), the occasional presenter of Jornal Nacional stated that the federal government has been “dismantling the Brazilian ecology”.

According to the professional, these problems “come from afar”, but they were intensified in the last two years and eight months. “We saw a systematic depredation of all the laws, rules, decrees that sought to somehow organize the routines so that we wouldn’t see what we were seeing,” he said.

“We had inspections tied up, we stopped applying environmental fines, deforestation once again reached 10,000 km² of area per year, this hasn’t happened for a decade. The burning out of control. We’re seeing what I think the correct word is ‘dismount,’” he continued.

For the journalist, the most recent measures are not the result of chance. “This has a method, this has planning, it is not accidental, it is not a matter of chance. It is the first time in the history of Brazil, in my opinion, that we have witnessed an anti-environmental government. And that is regrettable”, he said.