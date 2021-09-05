Globoplay surprises and will have Dragon Ball in the catalog from September · TV News

Globoplay acquired the rights to the Dragon Ball anime , a Japanese cartoon that enjoyed great success on Globo for ten years — between 2001 and 2011. The streaming platform will show Goku’s adventures from this month onwards, but it has not yet defined a certain date to put the animation in the catalogue.

The information was confirmed by the service in the Maratonista Guide, delivered to subscribers via WhatsApp every month. Dragon Ball will be included in the streaming children’s production catalog, which already has hits from Gloob, Globo’s children’s channel on pay TV. The anime seasons that will be aired have not been confirmed.

The franchise is divided into four phases on TV. In Dragon Ball (1986-1989), the anime tells the story of the adventures of the protagonist Goku, a strong naive boy who, upon meeting the teenager Bulma, proposes to gather the seven desirable Dragon Balls. He later becomes a martial arts student with Master Kame. In Brazil, SBT, Cartoon Network and Globo aired this season.

The best known stage in television history is Dragon Ball Z (1989-1996), one of the most popular cartoons of all time. The stories presented have a more serious atmosphere than those of its predecessor. In it, Goku becomes a hero who battles big villains like Frieza, Cell and Majin Boo. The TV broadcast was made by Band, Cartoon Network and Globo.

The third production is the least loved by fans, the Dragon Ball GT (1996-1997). Made only for television, with no manga adaptations, the series did not do well in acceptance.

After 18 years without an unreleased TV series, Dragon Ball Super (2015-2018) was released. More powerful than ever, Goku becomes a god on the show and fights evil extraterrestrials. To this day, the cartoon is an attraction of Cartoon Network on pay TV.