Grêmio takes priest to pray with the cast in the dressing room before training

Today’s training (4) at Grêmio had an additional event to the regular program. Before the ball rolled on the lawn of CT Presidente Luiz Carvalho, players and coaching staff met with a priest on the club’s premises. Don Adilson Busin, auxiliary bishop of Porto Alegre and Chaplain of Arena do Grêmio, was invited to help prepare the team for the resumption of the Brazilian Championship and fight against relegation.

Grêmio has 16 points and occupies the eighteenth place in the Brasileirão. Felipão’s team does not play on the weekend, due to the postponement of the match against Atlético-MG, at the request of the Belo Horizonte club.

The presence of the priest in the Grêmio dressing room was an idea of ​​the club and the technical committee. During the week, CT was the target of protest with acts of vandalism by some fans. Four people have been arrested and at least 10 more have been identified by the club.

Don Adilson Busin was at Grêmio’s training center this Saturday morning, before training. At the CT academy, the priest spoke with the cast, technical committee, directors and employees. Afterwards, the group prayed an Our Father.

The Grêmio has the habit of performing an ecumenical act at the beginning of the seasons, with the blessing of the Chapel of Nossa Senhora da Medianeira Chapel to the cast. In 2021, the ceremony did not take place.

On the field, the activity outlined part of the starting lineup for the game against Ceará, on September 12th. Another news was the return of Walter Kannemann. The Argentine had been low in recent activities, due to muscle discomfort. Grêmio and Ceará play on Sunday (12), at 11:00 am (Brasilia time), in Porto Alegre.

Today, Grêmio confirmed the information provided by UOL Esporte: the squad will concentrate earlier than usual for the next match. The players will be meeting at a hotel in Porto Alegre from Wednesday (8).