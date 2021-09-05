Gringos from São Paulo work at CT during cast time

The squad of São Paulo won the weekend off after the first week of the interseason concluded, but the two new reinforcements from the club did not have a free Saturday. Jonathan Calleri and Gabriel Neves participated in activities at the Barra Funda CT to accelerate the adaptation to the Tricolor.

Jonathan Calleri, for example, has not played an official match since April 21st. Precisely for this reason, the Argentine striker races against time to physically recondition himself and be able to be at the disposal of the technical committee headed by Hernán Crespo as soon as possible.

Gabriel Neves, who started training with the cast last Wednesday, was also present at the Barra Funda CT this Saturday. The Uruguayan defensive midfielder even participated in the training game against São Bernardo, last Friday, but continues to work hard to be able to debut as soon as possible with the tricolor shirt.

Emiliano Rigoni, who did not train with the rest of the squad in this first week of interseason, was another athlete who worked this Saturday. The striker was not injured, although he felt his thigh in the duel with Juventude, last Sunday, but he has been watched with caution by the physical preparation of São Paulo.

Martín Benítez, who has suffered from physical instability for some time, was another player in the squad who is not injured, but he worked on Saturday. The tricolor midfielder takes advantage of this long period without matches to achieve full fitness and, who knows, to stop suffering from muscular discomfort.

Marquinhos, who is recovering from a strain on his left thigh suffered in a goalless draw with Palmeiras, at Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship, more than a month ago, completed the group of tricolor athletes who attended the CT of Barra Funda during the day off. cast.

São Paulo returns to work routine next Monday, when coach Hernán Crespo starts the last week of the interseason. Tricolor’s next appointment is scheduled for September 12, against Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 20th round of Brasileirão.

