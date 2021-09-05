Guanhães and Virginópolis confirm cases of the Mu variant of the coronavirus

The State Department of Health of Minas Gerais (SES-MG) reported, on Friday (3), that five cases of the Mu variant of the coronavirus were confirmed in the state. All are in cities that are part of the coverage area of ​​the Regional Health Management (GRS), headquartered in Itabira, with two cases in Guanhães and three in Virginópolis.

First discovered in Colombia, this mutation of the coronavirus has been demanding attention from the World Health Organization (WHO) due to its possible ability to resist vaccines. Variant B.1.621, according to scientific nomenclature, is classified as a “variant of interest”, as the WHO indicated in its weekly epidemiological bulletin. She was discovered in January in Colombia.

In an interview with Café com Politics, from Super 91.7 FM radio, this Thursday (2), the Secretary of State for Health of Minas Gerais, Fábio Baccheretti, commented that this strain does not cause concern in the state. At that time, the cases had not yet been released.

“New variants are discovered all the time in genomic studies. The difference is whether it is an isolable and not replicable mutation. Between the variant existing and propagating, the difference is great. Most of the time, that didn’t happen. There are several strains that appear, the virus changes a lot”, he added.

For Baccheretti, the best way to prevent the variants from causing concern is the complete vaccination of the Minas Gerais population. “The fundamental point is always vaccination with two doses. If we block transmission, with herd immunity, it stops replicating, it reduces this replication a lot, and the risk of a new variant coming and being more resistant drops a lot”, he commented.

Delta

The Mu variant isn’t the only one that worries miners. The cases of the Delta variant in Minas Gerais, one of the most transmissible, reached 236 this Friday (3), according to the Monitoring Panel of the State Department of Health (SES-MG).

The city with the most records is still Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais, with 38 identified, due to its proximity to the state of Rio de Janeiro, considered the epicenter of Delta’s transmission. Then there is Belo Horizonte, with 24, and Itabirito and Unaí, both with 12 cases.