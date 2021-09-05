Guinea coup d’état: Soldiers say government and constitution ousted, but Defense Ministry denies | World

Soldiers who participated in an uprising in Conaky, Guinea’s capital, on Sunday (5) claimed in a video broadcast that they dissolved the government and that the country’s constitution is no longer valid.

The Defense Ministry, however, claims that the attack on the presidential palace, which was carried out by mutinous soldiers, has been defeated.

There was an exchange of fire near the presidential palace in Conakry. Reuters sources say an elite army unit, led by Mamady Doumbouya, a former French legionnaire, was responsible for the attacks.

According to Reuters, a soldier wrapped in a Guinea flag, with eight other soldiers in the background, said in a broadcast that they intended to form a transitional government and would provide more details in the future.

On the internet, there are videos of President Alpha Conde surrounded by soldiers (the Reuters agency has not been able to confirm that the videos are legitimate).

Ministry of Defense denies that the coup was successful

The Defense Ministry said the attempted insurgency was suppressed. “The presidential guard, supported by the loyal and republican defense and security forces, contained the threat and repelled the group of attackers,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Security and control operations continue to restore order and peace.”

Videos shared on social media showed military vehicles patrolling the streets of Conkary. A person working in the army said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum district, which houses the palace and most government ministries, had been closed. Many soldiers, some heavily armed, went outside the palace, the source added.

