Gustavo Mosquito is the player with the highest number of dribbles in the first round of the Brazilian Nationals

One of Corinthians’ main offensive options throughout 2021, forward Gustavo Mosquito draws attention for the high amount of dribbling applied in the Brasileirão. The player leads the statistics in the championship.

In 17 games played by the Corinthians striker, 44 dribbles were applied to the opponents. The average of Mosquito dribbles per game is 2.59, and the attacker has 67.69% advantage in the fundamentals. The numbers are from the Footstats.

Within the competition as a whole, ex-Corinthian Clayson occupies second place, with 39 dribbles; and Fernandinho, from Chapecoense, finishes the podium with 36.

Already in the squad of Timão, Mateus Vital is the owner of the second position, with 21 applied dribbles – the midfielder, it is worth remembering, was loaned to Panathinaikos, from Greece. Therefore, the Top 3 dribblers of Timão is completed by Fagner, with 14 dribbles in 16 games, and Giuliano, with ten dribbles in four games.

Corinthians games with Gustavo Mosquito in 2021

Games played: 43

43 Points Earned: 61

61 Benefit: 47.29%

47.29% Wins: 16

16 Ties: 13

13 Defeats: 14

14 Goal in favor: 51 (1.19 per game)

51 (1.19 per game) Goals against: 46 (1.07 per game)

46 (1.07 per game) Gustavo Silva’s goals: 8

8 Yellows for Gustavo Silva: 1

1 Gustavo Silva’s expulsions: 0

