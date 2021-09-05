Hamilton bets on strategy to overcome Verstappen at Dutch GP

Hamilton revealed his team’s strategy (Photo: Francisco Seco / POOL / AFP) Staying just 0.038 behind Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Netherlands GP left the english Lewis Hamilton confident in surpassing the pilot of the red bull and keep the lead of the Formula 1 World Cup. he bets on start “fun” test at Zandvoort. THE Mercedes will try to win in the “strategy.”

“Without a doubt, it will be difficult tomorrow,” he acknowledged. Hamilton after qualifying. “I Think Max and his team were faster than us in the long run, not a track you can overtake, so it will have to be on strategy tomorrow and how you can use the tires,” revealed the strategy, Hamilton.

“The lap (best in the standings), particularly the second and third sectors, were really at the limit. There was no track left and I was very, very happy about it. It’s great that we got so close because obviously they’ve advanced a lot at one point on the pace. But I still think if we had another session, we would all go faster and I think I would have more time to search.”

The idea of ​​Mercedes “seeking” overtaking at the start or trying to walk glued to Verstappen to “beat” Red Bull in the pits. “The beginning will be fun”, predicts the Englishman, confident in maintaining his leadership.

Only three points clear in the lead, which forces Hamilton not to fall behind Verstappen in maintaining the first place. The tire change strategy will be to “cheat” the rival team about one or two changes.

“I think if we can get the same pace in the race, and we go for a pit stop, Max needs to make a decision: will he go for a pit stop or go for two stops? And I think we can play both strategies tomorrow, so you there are two cars that can be totally different.”