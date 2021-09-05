health professional is elected the most beautiful man in ES

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @sensu_photo





Miqueas Santos was elected the most beautiful man in the state. On Saturday night (4), the 22-year-old from Bahia was crowned Mister Espírito Santo 2021 during a ceremony at the Sônia Cabral Palace of Culture, in downtown Vitória.

Now, he is already preparing for this year’s Mister Brasil, which takes place on November 13, 14 and 15 in Brasília.

At 1.79m tall and weighing 78 kilos, it was the first time that the health worker, who works in a hospital pharmacy center, participated in a beauty competition.

“I made a more physique-oriented preparation, focusing on better nutrition and more regimented training to impress with my body. I had some expectation of winning, yes, (laughs), and I was very happy with the result”, he says.

For the national, the preparation also starts now: “Now I have to prepare myself more and see what I can still improve. Expectations are already high, too, and I will focus on what I started already focusing on to follow this path”.

IN MISTER BRAZIL 2021

Elizeu Neto, coordinator of Mister Brasil, attended the ceremony in the Capital and confided that the second place in the Espírito Santo event will also go to the national competition. The person who took the position was personal trainer Renan Felz.