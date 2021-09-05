Honda CG turns 45: see the history of the best-selling vehicle in Brazil

Honda CG 125 model from 1976

Two years later, the Honda CG 125 Ecco

In 1981, Honda launches the CG 125 Álcool, the first motorcycle in the world to leave the factory and can be fueled with ethanol

Honda CG 125 model from 1983

Honda CG Today model from 1989

In 1994 the name TItan appears, which is still used today

Honda CG 150 Special Edition 2006

Honda CG 125 Fan 2006

In 2014, Honda presented a series commemorating the World Cup in Brazil: the CG 150 EX BR

2018 model of the CG 160 Titan

Honda CG 160 Titan 2020 model

Honda CG 160 Cargo

Honda CG 160 Start

Honda CG 160 Titan

Honda CG 160 Fan

1 in 17

With 9.2 million units sold since its launch in 1980, the Volkswagen Gol is by far the best-selling car in Brazil. But that doesn’t mean it’s the most sold vehicle in the country. This station belongs to Honda CG, a bike that has been in uninterrupted line since 1976 here, and that has sold 13.5 million units.

45 years ago, Honda CG was the brand’s first motorcycle to be manufactured in Brazil. Until today, the model leaves the assembly line in Manaus (AM) of the company. The result of an adaptation to the national market, it was a solution against the import ban enacted by the military government at the time. Despite its humble origins, the bike is still the favorite of Brazilians.

In September, 102,711 0 km motorcycles were licensed according to Fenabrave (National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution). Of these, 30,632 units were of the Honda model. In other words, even today, practically one in every three motorcycles sold in Brazil is a CG.

Check out a bit of the bike’s history now:

The pioneer of 1976

45 years ago, there were few options for cheap 0 km motorcycles in Brazil. CG was one of them. At that time, Honda offered the CG 125 in other markets, with a modern (at the time) overhead camshaft engine. Knowing the bad conditions of our roads and the lack of structure, the brand opted for an older engine, with valves actuated by means of rods.

Along with other adaptations to make its chassis more resistant, that’s how the Honda CG 125 hit stores in 1976, with Pelé as its poster boy. The bike soon gained fame for its robustness and economy, something that is one of CG’s hallmarks to this day, many generations later. But it’s always good to remember that it was this small and charismatic motorcycle full of chrome that paved the way for the brand here.

More pioneering

Still in the first generation of the CG 125, Honda adopted a solution already seen in the automotive industry to circumvent the effects of the successive oil crises in the 1970s. In 1981, the company introduced the CG 125 Álcool, the first motorcycle in the world to come out factory and can be fueled with ethanol. To help with cold starts, it even got an auxiliary gas tank under the seat.

Since very early in his career, Honda has always invested heavily in different versions on the CG platform. In the early years there was an option for the luxurious ML, with attributes such as disc brakes and fuel gauge, and for the sporty Turuna. In 1988, came the CG Cargo, which dispensed with the pillion seat in favor of a reinforced load support. As early as 1994, the name TItan appeared, which is still used today for the most complete version of the bike.

Delays and premieres

In 2009 it was time not to be left behind. With the entry into force of new pollutant emission rules, Honda CG, then with a 150 engine, finally retired the carburetor and adopted electronic fuel injection. With the new technology, it was possible to make the bike enter the flex era. It was the first motorcycle in the world to be able to run on both gasoline and ethanol.

The CG of 7×1

In 2014, Honda did like many other automakers and presented a series commemorating the World Cup in Brazil that year. The then CG 150 EX BR had predominantly yellow paint with blue details, similar to the colors of the Brazilian Soccer Team. Too bad no one knew yet what the championship final would be like.

From 2015 until today, a CG

The current Honda CG is in the same generation as in 2015, when the 2016 line was presented. The bike gained a lighter and reinforced chassis, and front suspension where the spring is in one cane and the hydraulic fluid in the other. This telescopic fork technology with separate functions makes the part lighter and was only found on large bikes.

Its engine rose in displacement to 162.7 cm³, which changed the name of the bike to CG 160. Modern, it is made of aluminum, has a chain-operated valve command and makes use of bearings in the moving components, reducing friction and increasing the life of the engine. Flex, except for the cheaper version, can deliver up to 15.1 hp of power. Their prices start at R$10,520.