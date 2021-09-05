Honesty and barbs at the CBLOL 2021 champion RED collective

Champion of the Second Stage of the CBLOL 2021 and classified for the world Championship, RED Canids went electric to the press conference after beating the Sports resgave by 3-1 and won the bi-championship for the organization.

The players guigo, aegis, Grevthar, avenger, Titan and jojo, in addition to the technician Bunny, answered questions previously sent by the press, and did not hide! The aggressiveness inside the game turned into trust and honesty in the players’ responses, and eventually some barbs to opponents happened.

Check out the full press conference in this Tweet thread, and some highlights below.

Press conference of @REDCanids champion of #CBLOL starting! You can watch it live with images here on my channel, feat @TheEnemyBR, but I’ll publish the main answers in this thread as well. Watch live: https://t.co/SVLTZ0vKUM Top answers, follows 🧶. pic.twitter.com/vxq7moTs0A — Bruno Pereira (@LeeonButcher) September 4, 2021

About the final series against Rensga

Guigo: “We understand more about the macro than Rensga, and we knew it was a matter of time before we fit our game and win the matches, but it happened even faster than we expected.”

Titan: “We’ve always had a good record against Rensga. I didn’t enter this final thinking we were going to run over. On the contrary, I even thought it would be more balanced than it was. They came in cold, unfocused, they fell in every play we set up. We led every action on the map and they were reactive. I knew we were going to win, but I was surprised that it was a hurdle.”

Coelho: “There are several ways to play League of Legends, but this is a team that needs to play up, aggressive, proposing the game. It’s the profile of these players, and I could show that in this Second Stage. I see we’ve prepared more than that. than any other team in the playoffs of this CBLOL, as no one made our life difficult in the matches. I was hoping that maybe Flamengo could show a better game, but that wasn’t the case. 0 for us”.

RED Canids players celebrate CBLOL 2021 title

Image: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games

RED Canids work with grassroots players

Coelho: “RED Canids was the first organization in Brazil to actually have an Academy, back in 2018. Aegis, Avenger and Guigo have been in the organization since that time, and today this bet is paid. I hope the teams in Brazil have seen it that. Those talents that arrive have more mechanics and will than old medallions, they want to learn, they are open to be molded. This is our great asset.”

Titan: “I really believed in RED Canids’ plan. I’ve been here since 2019, when I arrived at the Defiant Circuit. I had opportunities to leave, but I was left because I believed in the organization and the cast. I grew up as a player and as a person, and it has a lot of meaning great to have conquered this CBLOL together with these players”.

RED Canids is now preparing to represent Brazil in the 2021 World Championship, which will take place in Europe, in a country yet to be announced. Follow all League of Legends coverage on The Enemy.