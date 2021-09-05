How to subscribe to Disney+ and Star+ cheaper with Mercado Livre

This Tuesday (31) the Mercado Livre announced the subscription of Mercado Points, its loyalty program, which offers a series of benefits of its highest level. Among them is Combo+, which gives access to Disney+ and Star+ for free.

The subscription fee varies according to the level at which the person is in the Ponto Mercado, from R$13.90 for those on level 5 of the program, reaching a maximum of R$41.70 for those on the higher level low. Subscribers will also be able to take advantage of other advantages on the platform, such as better freight and product offers, in addition to exclusive discounts with Mercado Pago.

To purchase the discount, the subscription must be carried out by the loyalty program and it will only last until the day September 30th. TecMundo has set up a tutorial to help you, showing you how to subscribe to streaming services through Mercado Points, check it out;

Step by step

1. Enter the level 6 subscription page and select ‘Sign in’;

Access the page at this link.

(Source: TecMundo)

2. After the login step, click on the subscription button;

(Source: TecMundo)

3. Choose the payment method and the discount for your level will appear;

(Source: TecMundo)

4. Click on ‘Link Account’;

(Source: TecMundo)

5. When being redirected to the Star+ page, fill in the program’s email;

(Source: TecMundo)

6. After setting the password, the platform will be available to watch the contents;

Once registered, now just enjoy! Check out our tips on what to watch on the Star+ platform at this link.

(Source: TecMundo)

How to get to level 6 without needing a subscription?

Levels increase with the accumulation of points in the Mercado Livre loyalty program. To reach level 6 of Mercado Points, it is necessary to make purchases on the site, sell products, make recharges or make payments at Mercado Pago.

It is possible to earn points with other actions that do not directly involve spending on the platform, such as: installing the Mercado Livre application, adding a cell phone number to the website account, bookmarking a product, among others.

Frequently Asked Questions

What if I already have a Disney+ subscription outside of the Points Marketplace and want to subscribe to level 6?

You will need to contact customer service to cancel the old account, as the benefits only apply to accounts created through Mercado Livre.

I am at level 6, will I receive benefits?

If you are already at Level 6 of Mercado Points, the benefits will be added to your profile for free, just follow the tutorial to create your account on the streaming service.

Subscribing to level 6, do Star+ and Disney+ have no extra cost?

No, the amount will be fixed for 12 months and streaming services will be free. The subscription offers discounts of up to 50% OFF on other platforms such as HBO Max and Paramount+ that would have an extra cost.

I purchased Disney+ through Free Market/Paid Market, what happens when you subscribe to level 6?

Your previous Disney+ subscription will be automatically canceled and if you have a positive balance, the amount will be discounted for the next month.