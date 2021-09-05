How to use interest to make money with conservative investment?

Faced with the scenario of high interest rates to fight inflation, investors have a new possibility of profitability in fixed income, not yet like in the double-digit Selic periods, but already more interesting than last year’s scenario, with the interest at 2% per year.

What investments earn with high interest?

High interest rates favor investments such as CDBs (Bank Deposit Certificates), in which the investor lends money to a financial institution or company, and in return receives interest on what he invested.

“We are very used to the dynamics of borrowing from the bank, but you can also lend money to the bank. This institution gives back O amount contributed plus the interest established between the two parties,” says Betina.

The interest rate is also applied on LCAs (Agribusiness Credit Bills) and LCIs (Real Estate Credit Bills), which, like the CDB, serve for the investor to finance the private sector, but this time focused on sectors specific.

The rates that apply to these investments can be post-fixed or fixed. “The main advantage is the tax exemption”, says Betina, who was in the UOL Investor Guide.

Also as a way to finance the real estate sector and agribusiness, the investor can buy CRIs (Certificates of Real Estate Receivables) or CRAs (Certificates of Agribusiness Receivables). These modalities are a little different from LCIs and LCAs because it is money that the investor lends to the bank so that the financial institution can energize its specific lines of credit for these sectors.

Treasury Direct also benefits from interest. Like other options, it has both fixed rate and post-fixed rate versions. It is important to remember that fixed rate investments will respect the interest rate that was agreed upon at the time of closing the contract. The post-fixed options will follow some indicator, which can be inflation (IPCA Treasury) or interest (Selic Treasury).

Resorting to one or the other option will depend a lot on the objective of each one.

“If the person is more conservative, it is more interesting to have a post-fixed rate, which has the possibility of going along with the interest,” says Betina. In this way, the investor does not earn much money compared to other riskier investments, but he also does not see the investment melt in the face of an increase in inflation above interest rates.