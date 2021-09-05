how will the virtual show that will mark the group’s return to the stage after 40 years will be







The band filmed their performances in special motion-capture outfits, allowing digital avatars to mimic them Photo: Baillie Walsh / BBC News Brazil

After almost four decades apart, Abba surprised their fans by announcing their return. The legendary Swedish pop band announced a new album and a virtual concert.

the virtual show Abba Voyage (“Abba’s Journey”) will be released in November, before a series of “revolutionary” shows in which virtual avatars will appear singing hits like Mamma Mia and waterloo.

Members of the quartet, which broke up in 1982, said they got together to record some songs, but ended up creating a 10-song album and planning a concert.

“In the beginning it was just two songs and then we said, ‘Well, maybe we should do a few more,'” Benny Andersson said at a globally broadcast press conference on Thursday (02/09).





In 2018, the band met for the first time in the studio Photo: Veronica Blecker / BBC News Brasil

One of them, I Still Have Faith In You (“I still have faith in you”), is a piano ballad that portrays the bond the four band members share.

“When Benny played the song, I knew it had to be about us,” said Bjorn Ulvaeus, explaining the creation of the theme song.

“It’s about realizing that it’s amazing to be where we are. No one could have imagined that, releasing an album after 40 years and still being best friends. Still enjoying each other’s company and having total loyalty,” he added.

an unexpected encounter

The band’s reunion, for many years, seemed unlikely.

According to some reports, Abba turned down $1 billion to tour in 2000.

In an interview with the BBC in 2013, Agnetha said she preferred to leave Abba in the past. “It was a long time ago, we are getting older and we have different lives,” he said.

In a statement that accompanied Thursday’s announcement, the singer said she “had no idea what to expect” when they finally met again in 2018.

“But Benny’s recording studio is such a friendly and safe environment, and before I knew it, I was having fun! I can’t believe it’s finally time to share this with the world!”





Abba’s records continue to be sold and played by the millions, almost 40 years after they split. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

The band’s new songs will be played during the virtual concert, also titled Abba Voyage, next year in a purpose-built stadium in East London.

The so-called “Abba-tars” were designed by Industrial Light and Magic, a visual effects company founded by filmmaker George Lucas.

More than 850 people worked on recreating Abba “at the height” using motion capture technology to scan “all gestures and movements” of the musicians, now 70, as they performed.

“Agnetha, Frida, Benny and Bjorn took the stage in front of 160 cameras and nearly the same number of visual effects geniuses, and played every song on the show perfectly for five weeks,” said producer Ludvig Andersson.

“So when you watch this show, it’s not four people pretending to be Abba, it’s actually them.”