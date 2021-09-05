In a new video, Zé Trovão challenges Alexandre de Moraes: “Come arrest me”

In a new video posted on social networks this Saturday (4/9), truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as “Zé Trovão”, challenged Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), to arrest him during the acts scheduled for September 7, the date on which the Independence of Brazil is celebrated.

Zé Trovão is one of the targets of the investigation that investigates the organization of anti-democratic acts scheduled for September 7th. The arrest was requested by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), and the decision came from Moraes. In the decision, the minister overthrew the truck driver’s social networks and banned his participation in videos and lives.

Supporter of president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), Zé Trovão said, this Friday (3/9), that he will only surrender next week and that his arrest will be made “in the midst of the people”.

“The Federal Police, so far, has not complied with the arrest warrant issued by Alexandre de Moraes to me because illegal orders are not being complied with. But I’m going to make you an invitation, Alexandre de Moraes, how about you come to (Avenida) Paulista on September 7th and arrest me? I will be there, at your disposal. And if you want, you can make use of your word”, said the pocket narist, this Saturday.

In addition to the arrest order of Zé Trovão, on Friday, in Brasília, the PF arrested pocket blogger Wellington Macedo.

Zé Trovão and Wellington were among the targets of search and seizure warrants served on August 20th. Despite having their accounts blocked on social networks, both of them circumvented the court order and participated, last Sunday (22/8), in a live with blogger Oswaldo Eustáquio, in which new threats to democracy were made.

September 7th

President Jair Bolsonaro has called on supporters to send a message to the country’s institutions during the Independence holiday.

The head of the Executive has been affirming that the acts will serve to convey an “image” of the country to the world.

“No one need fear the 7th of September,” the president said during a ceremony at the Palácio do Planalto last week. He stressed that he is not organizing the mobilizations and that he will only participate as a guest.

On the occasion, Bolsonaro should participate, in the morning, in an act of raising the National Flag, in front of the Alvorada Palace, and speak to supporters at the Esplanada dos Ministérios. In the afternoon, it is possible to attend the demonstration on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.