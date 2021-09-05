In Itaquera, Seleção does only practice before derby against Argentina in the qualifiers | Brazilian Team

With little time between one game and another in the Qualifiers, the Brazilian team held this Saturday the only training session before the derby against Argentina. The match, valid for the sixth round, takes place at 4 pm (GMT) this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.

Tite and his coaching staff chose to do the training at the match venue, in Itaquera. Under strong sun, the coach led a tactical work, but hid the lineup. CBF TV broadcast only the players’ warm-up.

The team will have at least one change in the lineup in relation to the team that won Chile, Thursday, in Santiago. the defender Marks received the second yellow card and will have to serve suspension. Tite options for the sector are Miranda, favorite to get the vacancy, and Lucas Verissimo. Leo Ortiz, from Bragantino, was called up last Friday and will be an option in the reservation.

After the last game, Tite acknowledged that Gerson and Everton Ribeiro started well in the second half, but gave no clues about possible changes in the team.

A possible lineup for Brazil to face Argentina is: Weverton, Danilo, Éder Militão, Miranda and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães (Gerson) and Lucas Paquetá; Neymar, Vini Jr (Everton Ribeiro) and Gabigol.

This Sunday’s derby will be the first meeting between the teams since the Copa America final, less than two months ago. The Selection does not have six holders of that final: Ederson, Renan Lodi, Thiago Silva, Fred, Everton Cebolinha and Richarlison.

Brazil is leader of the Qualifiers with 21 points and 100% success. Argentina is in second place, with 15.

