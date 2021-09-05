In the Times of the Emperor ridicules Bolsonaro’s speech on fires · TV News

Jair Bolsonaro’s attitude towards the greatest number of fires in the Pantanal and the Amazon in ten years was ridiculed in this Saturday’s (4) chapter of Nos Tempos do Imperador. Tonico (Alexandre Nero) incorporated part of the speeches given by the president in 2020 by accusing the Indians themselves of having set fire to the forest in the telenovela at six on Globo.

The deputy was taken hostage by the royal family by Piatã (Clovys Torres) and Jacira (Valéria Alencar), characters from New World (2017) who reappeared forty years older in the current serial of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. They released the outsiders when they found out that Pedro (Selton Mello) is the son of Empress Leopoldina (Letícia Colin).

“Excuse the ways to receive you, we are looking for a white man who sets fire to the forest and expels Indian people from our land”, will explain Anna’s brother (Isabelle Drummond). “Nobody sets fire, this is the fault of the dry forest. That’s what it’s all about every year,” fired the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero.

The sequence refers to Bolsonaro’s speech during a UN General Assembly (United Nations) in September 2020. “Our forest is humid and does not allow the spread of fire in its interior. Fires happen practically in my places (. ..), where the caboclo and the Indian burn their swiddens for survival,” said the politician.

It is not the first time that Globo’s production brings hints to the chief executive, as Clemência (Dani Ornellas) frequently repeats the slogan “he doesn’t”, which marked the opposition to Bolsonaro during the 2018 elections. Pedro also declared in the last few chapters that prefer “to spend money on schools than on weapons” in reference to another polemic of the military.

Piatã (Clovys Torres) and Jacira (Valéria Alencar)

Selton Mello’s character was also extolled as a leading example to Tonico’s envy and in a process the screenwriters had already advanced to TV news. Piatã asked the monarch to teach the love of nature to his subjects “so that his people would not die of thirst.”

Interestingly, and despite the water crisis Brazil is facing, Marson and Thereza wrote the shaman’s prophecy long before the first increases in the electricity bill. They have been working on the scripts for In Times of the Emperor since 2019 and had to adapt them several times because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

