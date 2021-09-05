Italian goalkeeper accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of not having kept his promise to give him a gift after a saved penalty

Former Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino accused Cristiano Ronaldo, now back to Manchester United, of not keeping a promise to present him with a shirt of the star of the youth after an Italian Championship game in January 2019.

At the time, the Portuguese had a penalty saved by Sorrentino in Juve’s 3-0 victory. The Italian claims that Ronaldo had promised to exchange shirts with him after the confrontation. However, the star has not kept his promise.

“We had agreed to switch shirts, but after missing the penalty he was very nervous. This has never happened to him in Italy,” Sorrentino told Sky Sports.

“We met in the tunnel to the locker rooms, he greeted me and congratulated me, but he was frowning and didn’t give me his shirt.”

Sorrentino, who is now 42 years old and acts as a forward for an Italian eighth division team, said he ended up trading shirts with Dybala.

Today back to Manchester United after leaving Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the number 7 jersey in the Red Devils.