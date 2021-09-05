Italy has over 6,157 cases and 56 deaths by Covid-19

Italy registered 6,157 new cases and 56 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising to 4,566,126 the registered infections and 129,466 victims of the health crisis, informed the Ministry of Health on Saturday (4).







Cases returned to a downward trend in Italy Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

The bulletin, however, highlights some revisions in the numbers of deaths. The region of Lazio reported that of the eight reported deaths, three had occurred in August; Sicily said that of the 22 deaths, 21 occurred between August 12th and September 3rd.

With the data released this Saturday, for the fifth consecutive day, there was a reduction in the moving average of contagions, reaching 5,981 (there were 6,082 on Friday). The average of deaths was stable at 59 (there were 58 yesterday).

The bulletin also points out that there are 137,039 active cases – a number that discounts cures and deaths -, of which 132,266 are in home isolation, 4,204 under medical observation and 569 in intensive care units (ICUs).

The number of tests to detect the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus was 331,350, almost 40,000 more than on Friday. The positivity rate dropped to 1.8% (it was 2.2% on Friday). In all, Italy has 4,299,621 people considered cured, a number that does not consider who was left with sequelae.

Elderly hospitalizations

Although the absolute number of hospitalizations continues to show an upward trend, the weekly monitoring released by the Instituto Superior de Saúde (ISS) shows the importance of vaccinating the elderly.

According to the report, in the last 30 days, the hospitalization rate of those who were not vaccinated and are over 80 years old is nine times higher than those who completed the immunization cycle. While the rate of vaccinated in this group is 21.1 admissions per 100,000 people, the unvaccinated is 187.8 per 100,000.

When analyzing the information about the ICUs, the difference is even greater. The hospitalization rate for vaccinated individuals is 15 times lower than for unvaccinated individuals.

In the last update of the Ministry of Health, in the early hours of this Saturday, Italy had applied more than 78.7 million doses. The number of completely immunized people over the age of 12 is 38.4 million, which represents 71.25% of the campaign’s target audience. .