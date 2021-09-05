It’s #FAKE that European Parliament passed resolutions against mandatory Covid vaccines and certificates | Coronavirus

An image circulates on social networks that attributes to the European Parliament two resolutions: one against the obligation of vaccines against Covid-19 and the other against Covid certificates. IS FAKE.

None of the resolutions were approved in the European Parliament, the Legislative power of the European Union, made up of 705 deputies (representing all the Member States).

A visit to the official website of the European Parliament is enough to see that such measures were not approved in plenary. There aren’t, moreover, any resolutions with the numbers that appear in the fake image.

A search for the keywords actually leads to texts by the Council of Europe, a human rights organization that has no deliberative power.

The council actually comprises 27 member states of the European Union, but its role is to be a “forum for debate” and “defending freedom of expression and the media, freedom of assembly, equality and protection of minorities”. The council also regularly launches campaigns on issues such as child protection and hate speech online.

The fake image even contains the logo of the Council of Europe on top (and not the European Parliament).

Furthermore, the texts contained in the viral message were taken out of context.

The talk about vaccines (which is not 2020, as the false message claims, but this year) begins by saying that “the rapid worldwide deployment of safe and effective vaccines against Covid-19 is essential to contain the pandemic, protect health systems, save lives and help restore global economies” and that the board “supports the UN Secretary-General’s view that the Covid-19 vaccine should be a global public good.”

The text only suggests that, to “guarantee a high rate of vaccination”, Member States must “ensure that citizens are informed that vaccination is not mandatory and that no one is under political, social or other pressure to be vaccinated” . The text is not recent either: it is from January.

As for the other text, referring to Covid certificates, the message also misrepresents what it actually says. Also, there is a notice highlighted in red that this is a “provisional version”.

The text reminds that “the health situation remains very precarious and that Covid-19 is still a disease that can easily get out of control, causing widespread illness and death”. And it just points out that “if Covid passes are used as the basis for preferential treatment, they can have an impact on rights and freedoms.” “Such preferential treatment may amount to unlawful discrimination within the meaning of Article 14 of the Convention, if it is not objectively and reasonably justified. This requires that the measure in question pursue a legitimate objective and be proportionate. Proportionality requires a fair balance between the protection of the interests of the community (the legitimate objective) and respect for the rights and freedoms of the individual.”

In other words, the council is not against certificates, but raises points for reflection on the issue of protecting fundamental rights and the legal implications of their adoption.

It is important to remember that the European Parliament approved, in June, the project to issue the certificate. The resolution can be accessed on the official website.

The rumor circulating on social networks was also denied by the Observer, from Portugal.

