JEC breaks FC Cascavel’s long unbeaten record and ends up leading the A8 Serie D group

Joinville won the duel against FC Cascavel and closed the first phase of Serie D 2021 at the top of group A8. Tricolor won 3-1 in the Arena, with goals from Caio Monteiro and Thiago Juan, twice, this Saturday, 4, and finished the first phase unbeaten. JEC is the only Santa Catarina that continues in the competition.

On the other hand, FC Cascavel loses the 22-game unbeaten record that it had sustained in the season, the biggest among all the teams in the first four divisions of Brazil. The team had not lost since April 15, when it was defeated by Avaí in the Copa do Brasil.

JEC prevails in balanced first half

The match was, in general, well balanced in the Arena. FC Cascavel spared some holders aiming at the semifinals of Paranaense in the middle of the week, but kept their confidence and their offensive posture. The Czech coach’s team started with more control in midfield and patience to exchange passes, but without a lot of submissions.

On the JEC side, Renan Oliveira, starting for the first time, was decisive in creating the team’s plays while he had breath. As early as 6, he connected Ratinho, who crossed well, but neither Tadeu nor Caio Monteiro managed to submit.

Cascavel, in a fortuitous move, almost scored a great goal at 22. William saw Rafael Pascoal ahead and risked a shot from before midfield. The ball had direction, but ended up losing power, and the JEC goalkeeper held it.

Despite the good posture and movements, Cascavel lost strength halfway to the end of the first half, and JEC managed to get some good moves. At 33, Xavier kicked from a distance from a left-handed, the ball bounced, and Luis stretched to avoid the first of the game, which ended up coming out three minutes later. Caio Monteiro received it from Renan Oliveira on the left, gave Henrique a nice dribble and submitted with a right foot. The goalkeeper even touched the ball, but did not avoid the 1-0.

Cascavel started scaring again at 41, when Carlos Henrique got the ball inside the area after a wrong exit by Renan Castro, tried to dribble the goalkeeper, but was disarmed by Rafael Pascoal. The team from Paraná asked for a penalty, but the referee ordered it to continue, and the 1-0 was maintained until the break.

Thiago Juan scores his first

The second stage started with a more frank game, without so much dispute in midfield, and with a greater volume of submissions on both sides, even with few towards the goal. After 7, FC Cascavel sought a draw. In a quick counterattack, Vinícius received Douglas inside the area, cleared Fernando, and hit Pascoal’s counterfoot: 1 to 1.

Cascavel managed to keep the ball in the attacking field and work well after the goal, but Leandro Zago’s changes ended up having an effect. At 23, Renan Castro took off a great cross from the left, and Thiago Juan completed it in the small area to replace JEC in front of the scoreboard. This was his first with the tricolor shirt.

game catches fire

At 33, Renan Castro advanced the ball too far, arrived late in a split with Henrique and received a second yellow card. Lateral seemed to touch the ball first but was sent off. Shortly thereafter, while Cascavel shot up, JEC had two great chances on the counterattack. First, Thiago Juan started from the defense, left several markers behind and went free in the face of goal, but kicked low and stopped in Luis.

Two minutes later, Thiago Juan himself received a low cross from Fialho inside the area, but kicked with a left-handed over the top. Despite the offensive changes, Cascavel failed to take advantage of their numerical advantage and had their unbeaten record broken.

In the end, another one came from Thiago Juan. At 50, after kicking the goalkeeper, the forward took advantage of William’s puncture and touched the goalkeeper’s exit to seal the tricolor victory: 3-1.

Final ranking and upcoming appointments

With the victory, JEC closed the first phase unbeaten and finished in first place, with 28 points, one more than FC Cascavel. Tricolor will face Bangu in the first knockout phase, while Serpente takes on Cianorte, also from Paraná. The outbound departures take place next weekend, with no dates and times yet to be defined.

Cascavel returns to the field before, on Wednesday, 8, against Athletico, in a return game of the semifinals of the Paraná Championship.

Joinville 3×1 FC Cascavel

Joinville: Rafael Pascoal; Edson Ratinho, Fernando, Helerson, Renan Castro; Xavier (Douglas Packer, min. 17/2ºt), Naldo (Lucas Goes, min. 28/2ºt), Davi Lopes; Renan Oliveira (Thiago Juan, min. 17/2ºt), Caio Monteiro (Leo Griggio, min. 35/2ºt), Tadeu (Fialho, min. 17/2ºt). Coach: Leandro Zago

FC Rattlesnake: Luís; Henrique, Afonso, William, Carlinhos (João Guima, min. 28/2ºt); Echeverría, Robinho, João Pedro (Eduardo, min. 28/2ºt); Douglas, Vinicius (Guilherme Biteco, min. 18/2ºt), Carlos Henrique. Technician: Czech

Goals: 1×0, min. 36/1st, Caio Monteiro. 1×1, min. 8/2ºt, Vinicius. 2×1, min. 23/2nd, Thiago Juan. 3×1, min. 50/2nd t, Thiago Juan

Yellows: Naldo, Renan Castro, Tadeu (JEC); Eduardo (FCC)

Red: Renan Castro (JEC)

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Joinville Municipality. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube