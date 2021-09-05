Jeep double plate at the top of direct sales in August

In August, direct sales represented 40.92% of the 158,514 automobiles and light commercials registered in the country in August. With a 35.41% share, Fiat reached the 12th month in a row as leader with leftovers. Deputy leader in the last two months, Jeep (14.81%) was surpassed by VW (15.84%). Chevrolet (7.16%) and Renault (4.83%), in inverted positions in recent weeks, completed the top 5.

Absent from the lead since May last year, Jeep Compass (5,375) had almost 80% of its records in the modality. The Renegade, with 4,228 units, guaranteed one-two for the brand. Fourth in July, Fiat Mobi completed the podium with 3,330 units, with VW Gol (2,884) and Fiat Argo (2,748) completing the top five positions.

Showing strength in direct sales, Fiat Uno (1,882) and VW Voyage (1,477) – No. 1 among sedans – ensured their presence among the top ten. The Citroën C4 Cactus (1,291), with more than ¾ of its units outside retail, remained in the top 10. Peugeot secured the 208 (1,024) and 2008 (582) among the top twenty. Another veteran, the Fiat Doblò (752) was 16th with almost 100% of its licenses.

The two models less dependent on direct sales were from Honda: HR-V (208), with 5.36%, and WR-V (60), with 5.31%. Among the premium representatives, the Audi E-Tron (47) debuted in the ranking with all of its records outside of retail. The Volvo XC60 (456), the best positioned among the luxury (23rd), scored almost 99.4%.

POS.

MODEL

DIRECT SALES

% TOTAL

AUG. 21

1st

JEEP COMPASS

5,375

78.82%

6819

2nd

JEEP RENEGADE

4,228

63.01%

6710

3rd

FIAT MOBI

3,330

44.18%

7,538

4th

VW GOL

2,884

70.65%

4,082

5th

FIAT ARGO

2,748

35.64%

7711

6th

VW T-CROSS

2601

38.83%

6,698

7th

FIAT UNO

1,882

99.37%

1,894

8th

HYUNDAI HB20

1,561

22.97%

6795

9th

VW VOYAGE

1,477

92.66%

1,594

10th

CITROON C4 CACTUS

1,291

76.39%

1,690

11th

PEUGEOT 208

1,024

83.93%

1,220

12th

FIAT CHRONOS

1,015

54.72%

1,855

13th

TOYOTA COROLLA

908

20.85%

4,354

14th

FIAT SIENA

880

63.26%

1,391

15th

HYUNDAI CRETE

787

16.32%

4,822

16th

FIAT DOBLÒ

752

99.73%

754

17th

VW VIRTUS

645

44.24%

1,458

18th

PEUGEOT 2008

582

88.85%

655

19th

RENAULT SANDERO

556

61.57%

903

20th

RENAULT KWID

513

13.63%

3,764

21st

HYUNDAI HB20S

496

22.58%

2,197

22nd

VW NIVUS

496

13.68%

3,626

23rd

VOLVO XC60

456

99.35%

459

24th

RENAULT DUSTER

417

44.13%

945

25th

RENAULT LOGAN

392

75.68%

518

26th

CHEVROLET CROSS SEDAN

339

36.33%

933

27th

NISSAN KICKS

324

10.96%

2955

28th

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS

320

6.68%

4,789

29th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 8

313

22.63%

1,383

30th

AUDI Q5

281

98.94%

284

31st

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X

260

17.39%

1,495

32nd

VOLVO XC40

247

99.60%

248

33rd

NISSAN V-DRIVE

238

52.77%

451

34th

CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER

237

58.81%

403

35th

TOYOTA YARIS HATCH

214

12.93%

1,655

36th

HONDA HR-V

208

5.36%

3878

37th

VW FOX

198

21.38%

926

38th

CHEVROLET SPIN

183

42.07%

435

39th

VW TAOS

141

13.18%

1,070

40th

TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN

135

13.90%

971

41st

BMW 320i

132

25.63%

515

42nd

HONDA CIVIC

105

6.65%

1,578

43rd

VW POLO

94

10.03%

937

44th

VOLVO XC90

88

94.62%

93

45th

CHEVROLET TRACKER

83

6.42%

1,293

46th

BMW X1

73

22.60%

323

47th

AUDI Q3

72

47.68%

151

48th

RENAULT CAPTUR

63

10.94%

576

49th

HONDA WR-V

60

5.31%

1,131

50th

AUDI E-TRON

47

100.00%

47

Chevrolet S10 LTZ 2022
Comparison: Fiat Strada Endurance CD 1.4 vs. Fiat Strada Freedom CD 1.3

In another Fiat one-two among the commercials, Strada (7,168) scored almost twice as much as Toro (3,794), with the Chevrolet S10 (3,691) even closer in the dispute for 2nd place. Leader in retail, Toyota Hilux (1,138) was 6th. The 2500 RAM, with 358 units, was only 13 units behind the VW Amarok (371), 10th.

POS.

MODEL

DIRECT SALES

% TOTAL

AUG. 21

1st

FIAT STRADA

7,168

78.67%

9,111

2nd

FIAT TORO

3,794

56.75%

6,685

3rd

CHEVROLET S10

3,691

76.93%

4,798

4th

VW SAVEIRO

1,354

86.74%

1,561

5th

FIAT FIORINO

1,181

65.98%

1,790

6th

TOYOTA HILUX

1,138

26.08%

4,363

7th

RENAULT MASTER

647

82.00%

789

8th

NISSAN FRONTIER

561

48.32%

1,161

9th

RENAULT DUSTER OROCH

538

54.56%

986

10th

VW AMAROK

371

40.81%

909

11th

RAM 2500

358

97.28%

368

12th

MITSUBISHI L200

322

30.81%

1,045

13th

PEUGEOT EXPERT

270

60.67%

445

14th

VW / MAN EXPRESS

209

49.29%

424

15th

CITROON JUMPY

199

53.21%

374

16th

FIAT DUCATO

139

60.96%

228

17th

FORD RANGER

97

4.45%

2,180

18th

FIAT DOBLÒ

61

92.42%

66

19th

HYUNDAI HR

60

18.35%

327

20th

RAM 1500

46

97.87%

47

21st

PEUGEOT PARTNER

42

77.78%

54

22nd

IVECO DAILY 30-130

26

23.42%

111

23rd

IVECO DAILY 35-150

17

8.17%

208

24th

MONTANA CHEVROLET

12

36.36%

33

25th

PEUGEOT BOXER

12

50.00%

24

26th

CITROËN JUMPER

5

27.78%

18

27th

RENAULT KANGOO

4

100.00%

4

28th

AGRALE MARRUÁ

1

100.00%

1

29th

KIA K2500

1

0.34%

293

Source: Fenabrave

