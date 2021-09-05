Jeep double plate at the top of direct sales in August

In August, direct sales represented 40.92% of the 158,514 automobiles and light commercials registered in the country in August. With a 35.41% share, Fiat reached the 12th month in a row as leader with leftovers. Deputy leader in the last two months, Jeep (14.81%) was surpassed by VW (15.84%). Chevrolet (7.16%) and Renault (4.83%), in inverted positions in recent weeks, completed the top 5.

Absent from the lead since May last year, Jeep Compass (5,375) had almost 80% of its records in the modality. The Renegade, with 4,228 units, guaranteed one-two for the brand. Fourth in July, Fiat Mobi completed the podium with 3,330 units, with VW Gol (2,884) and Fiat Argo (2,748) completing the top five positions.

Showing strength in direct sales, Fiat Uno (1,882) and VW Voyage (1,477) – No. 1 among sedans – ensured their presence among the top ten. The Citroën C4 Cactus (1,291), with more than ¾ of its units outside retail, remained in the top 10. Peugeot secured the 208 (1,024) and 2008 (582) among the top twenty. Another veteran, the Fiat Doblò (752) was 16th with almost 100% of its licenses.

The two models less dependent on direct sales were from Honda: HR-V (208), with 5.36%, and WR-V (60), with 5.31%. Among the premium representatives, the Audi E-Tron (47) debuted in the ranking with all of its records outside of retail. The Volvo XC60 (456), the best positioned among the luxury (23rd), scored almost 99.4%.

POS. MODEL DIRECT SALES % TOTAL AUG. 21 1st JEEP COMPASS 5,375 78.82% 6819 2nd JEEP RENEGADE 4,228 63.01% 6710 3rd FIAT MOBI 3,330 44.18% 7,538 4th VW GOL 2,884 70.65% 4,082 5th FIAT ARGO 2,748 35.64% 7711 6th VW T-CROSS 2601 38.83% 6,698 7th FIAT UNO 1,882 99.37% 1,894 8th HYUNDAI HB20 1,561 22.97% 6795 9th VW VOYAGE 1,477 92.66% 1,594 10th CITROON C4 CACTUS 1,291 76.39% 1,690 11th PEUGEOT 208 1,024 83.93% 1,220 12th FIAT CHRONOS 1,015 54.72% 1,855 13th TOYOTA COROLLA 908 20.85% 4,354 14th FIAT SIENA 880 63.26% 1,391 15th HYUNDAI CRETE 787 16.32% 4,822 16th FIAT DOBLÒ 752 99.73% 754 17th VW VIRTUS 645 44.24% 1,458 18th PEUGEOT 2008 582 88.85% 655 19th RENAULT SANDERO 556 61.57% 903 20th RENAULT KWID 513 13.63% 3,764 21st HYUNDAI HB20S 496 22.58% 2,197 22nd VW NIVUS 496 13.68% 3,626 23rd VOLVO XC60 456 99.35% 459 24th RENAULT DUSTER 417 44.13% 945 25th RENAULT LOGAN 392 75.68% 518 26th CHEVROLET CROSS SEDAN 339 36.33% 933 27th NISSAN KICKS 324 10.96% 2955 28th TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS 320 6.68% 4,789 29th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 8 313 22.63% 1,383 30th AUDI Q5 281 98.94% 284 31st CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X 260 17.39% 1,495 32nd VOLVO XC40 247 99.60% 248 33rd NISSAN V-DRIVE 238 52.77% 451 34th CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER 237 58.81% 403 35th TOYOTA YARIS HATCH 214 12.93% 1,655 36th HONDA HR-V 208 5.36% 3878 37th VW FOX 198 21.38% 926 38th CHEVROLET SPIN 183 42.07% 435 39th VW TAOS 141 13.18% 1,070 40th TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN 135 13.90% 971 41st BMW 320i 132 25.63% 515 42nd HONDA CIVIC 105 6.65% 1,578 43rd VW POLO 94 10.03% 937 44th VOLVO XC90 88 94.62% 93 45th CHEVROLET TRACKER 83 6.42% 1,293 46th BMW X1 73 22.60% 323 47th AUDI Q3 72 47.68% 151 48th RENAULT CAPTUR 63 10.94% 576 49th HONDA WR-V 60 5.31% 1,131 50th AUDI E-TRON 47 100.00% 47

In another Fiat one-two among the commercials, Strada (7,168) scored almost twice as much as Toro (3,794), with the Chevrolet S10 (3,691) even closer in the dispute for 2nd place. Leader in retail, Toyota Hilux (1,138) was 6th. The 2500 RAM, with 358 units, was only 13 units behind the VW Amarok (371), 10th.

POS. MODEL DIRECT SALES % TOTAL AUG. 21 1st FIAT STRADA 7,168 78.67% 9,111 2nd FIAT TORO 3,794 56.75% 6,685 3rd CHEVROLET S10 3,691 76.93% 4,798 4th VW SAVEIRO 1,354 86.74% 1,561 5th FIAT FIORINO 1,181 65.98% 1,790 6th TOYOTA HILUX 1,138 26.08% 4,363 7th RENAULT MASTER 647 82.00% 789 8th NISSAN FRONTIER 561 48.32% 1,161 9th RENAULT DUSTER OROCH 538 54.56% 986 10th VW AMAROK 371 40.81% 909 11th RAM 2500 358 97.28% 368 12th MITSUBISHI L200 322 30.81% 1,045 13th PEUGEOT EXPERT 270 60.67% 445 14th VW / MAN EXPRESS 209 49.29% 424 15th CITROON JUMPY 199 53.21% 374 16th FIAT DUCATO 139 60.96% 228 17th FORD RANGER 97 4.45% 2,180 18th FIAT DOBLÒ 61 92.42% 66 19th HYUNDAI HR 60 18.35% 327 20th RAM 1500 46 97.87% 47 21st PEUGEOT PARTNER 42 77.78% 54 22nd IVECO DAILY 30-130 26 23.42% 111 23rd IVECO DAILY 35-150 17 8.17% 208 24th MONTANA CHEVROLET 12 36.36% 33 25th PEUGEOT BOXER 12 50.00% 24 26th CITROËN JUMPER 5 27.78% 18 27th RENAULT KANGOO 4 100.00% 4 28th AGRALE MARRUÁ 1 100.00% 1 29th KIA K2500 1 0.34% 293

Source: Fenabrave

