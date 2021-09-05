Jeep double plate at the top of direct sales in August

In August, direct sales represented 40.92% of the 158,514 automobiles and light commercials registered in the country in August. With a 35.41% share, Fiat reached the 12th month in a row as leader with leftovers. Deputy leader in the last two months, Jeep (14.81%) was surpassed by VW (15.84%). Chevrolet (7.16%) and Renault (4.83%), in inverted positions in recent weeks, completed the top 5.
Absent from the lead since May last year, Jeep Compass (5,375) had almost 80% of its records in the modality. The Renegade, with 4,228 units, guaranteed one-two for the brand. Fourth in July, Fiat Mobi completed the podium with 3,330 units, with VW Gol (2,884) and Fiat Argo (2,748) completing the top five positions.
Showing strength in direct sales, Fiat Uno (1,882) and VW Voyage (1,477) – No. 1 among sedans – ensured their presence among the top ten. The Citroën C4 Cactus (1,291), with more than ¾ of its units outside retail, remained in the top 10. Peugeot secured the 208 (1,024) and 2008 (582) among the top twenty. Another veteran, the Fiat Doblò (752) was 16th with almost 100% of its licenses.
The two models less dependent on direct sales were from Honda: HR-V (208), with 5.36%, and WR-V (60), with 5.31%. Among the premium representatives, the Audi E-Tron (47) debuted in the ranking with all of its records outside of retail. The Volvo XC60 (456), the best positioned among the luxury (23rd), scored almost 99.4%.
POS.
MODEL
DIRECT SALES
% TOTAL
AUG. 21
1st
JEEP COMPASS
5,375
78.82%
6819
2nd
JEEP RENEGADE
4,228
63.01%
6710
3rd
FIAT MOBI
3,330
44.18%
7,538
4th
VW GOL
2,884
70.65%
4,082
5th
FIAT ARGO
2,748
35.64%
7711
6th
VW T-CROSS
2601
38.83%
6,698
7th
FIAT UNO
1,882
99.37%
1,894
8th
HYUNDAI HB20
1,561
22.97%
6795
9th
VW VOYAGE
1,477
92.66%
1,594
10th
CITROON C4 CACTUS
1,291
76.39%
1,690
11th
PEUGEOT 208
1,024
83.93%
1,220
12th
FIAT CHRONOS
1,015
54.72%
1,855
13th
TOYOTA COROLLA
908
20.85%
4,354
14th
FIAT SIENA
880
63.26%
1,391
15th
HYUNDAI CRETE
787
16.32%
4,822
16th
FIAT DOBLÒ
752
99.73%
754
17th
VW VIRTUS
645
44.24%
1,458
18th
PEUGEOT 2008
582
88.85%
655
19th
RENAULT SANDERO
556
61.57%
903
20th
RENAULT KWID
513
13.63%
3,764
21st
HYUNDAI HB20S
496
22.58%
2,197
22nd
VW NIVUS
496
13.68%
3,626
23rd
VOLVO XC60
456
99.35%
459
24th
RENAULT DUSTER
417
44.13%
945
25th
RENAULT LOGAN
392
75.68%
518
26th
CHEVROLET CROSS SEDAN
339
36.33%
933
27th
NISSAN KICKS
324
10.96%
2955
28th
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
320
6.68%
4,789
29th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 8
313
22.63%
1,383
30th
AUDI Q5
281
98.94%
284
31st
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X
260
17.39%
1,495
32nd
VOLVO XC40
247
99.60%
248
33rd
NISSAN V-DRIVE
238
52.77%
451
34th
CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER
237
58.81%
403
35th
TOYOTA YARIS HATCH
214
12.93%
1,655
36th
HONDA HR-V
208
5.36%
3878
37th
VW FOX
198
21.38%
926
38th
CHEVROLET SPIN
183
42.07%
435
39th
VW TAOS
141
13.18%
1,070
40th
TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN
135
13.90%
971
41st
BMW 320i
132
25.63%
515
42nd
HONDA CIVIC
105
6.65%
1,578
43rd
VW POLO
94
10.03%
937
44th
VOLVO XC90
88
94.62%
93
45th
CHEVROLET TRACKER
83
6.42%
1,293
46th
BMW X1
73
22.60%
323
47th
AUDI Q3
72
47.68%
151
48th
RENAULT CAPTUR
63
10.94%
576
49th
HONDA WR-V
60
5.31%
1,131
50th
AUDI E-TRON
47
100.00%
47
In another Fiat one-two among the commercials, Strada (7,168) scored almost twice as much as Toro (3,794), with the Chevrolet S10 (3,691) even closer in the dispute for 2nd place. Leader in retail, Toyota Hilux (1,138) was 6th. The 2500 RAM, with 358 units, was only 13 units behind the VW Amarok (371), 10th.
POS.
MODEL
DIRECT SALES
% TOTAL
AUG. 21
1st
FIAT STRADA
7,168
78.67%
9,111
2nd
FIAT TORO
3,794
56.75%
6,685
3rd
CHEVROLET S10
3,691
76.93%
4,798
4th
VW SAVEIRO
1,354
86.74%
1,561
5th
FIAT FIORINO
1,181
65.98%
1,790
6th
TOYOTA HILUX
1,138
26.08%
4,363
7th
RENAULT MASTER
647
82.00%
789
8th
NISSAN FRONTIER
561
48.32%
1,161
9th
RENAULT DUSTER OROCH
538
54.56%
986
10th
VW AMAROK
371
40.81%
909
11th
RAM 2500
358
97.28%
368
12th
MITSUBISHI L200
322
30.81%
1,045
13th
PEUGEOT EXPERT
270
60.67%
445
14th
VW / MAN EXPRESS
209
49.29%
424
15th
CITROON JUMPY
199
53.21%
374
16th
FIAT DUCATO
139
60.96%
228
17th
FORD RANGER
97
4.45%
2,180
18th
FIAT DOBLÒ
61
92.42%
66
19th
HYUNDAI HR
60
18.35%
327
20th
RAM 1500
46
97.87%
47
21st
PEUGEOT PARTNER
42
77.78%
54
22nd
IVECO DAILY 30-130
26
23.42%
111
23rd
IVECO DAILY 35-150
17
8.17%
208
24th
MONTANA CHEVROLET
12
36.36%
33
25th
PEUGEOT BOXER
12
50.00%
24
26th
CITROËN JUMPER
5
27.78%
18
27th
RENAULT KANGOO
4
100.00%
4
28th
AGRALE MARRUÁ
1
100.00%
1
29th
KIA K2500
1
0.34%
293
Source: Fenabrave
