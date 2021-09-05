Jheniffer elected Star of the Paulista Feminine Round and Corinthians remains in the award’s domain

Earlier this Saturday night, the official profile of Paulistão Mulher published the winner of the Craque da Rodada award. Once again, an athlete from Corinthians was chosen as the best player of the round. This time, Jheniffer took the prize.

The Corinthians was elected in a popular vote held in the Twitter of the competition. The striker had 93.2% of the votes, surpassing Jú Oliveira (from São José), Luana (from Red Bull Bragantino) and Dani (from São Paulo).

It is worth noting that Corinthians beat Nacional in the fourth round of the state by 7-0. Jheniffer scored one of the goals and contributed with three other assists.

Reproduction/Twitter

So far, the fourth round of the competition, Corinthians dominates the awards for Craque da Rodada. In the first one, the winner was Gabi Portilho, when Timão faced Ferroviária. In the second round, the prize was awarded to the lateral Tamires and, in the third round, it was awarded to Vic Albuquerque. In this way, Timão is unanimous in the award so far.

Before returning to the field for the state championship next Wednesday, against Realidade Jovem, at 7 pm, at Fazendinha, Corinthians has a very important commitment for the Brasileirão. Arthur Elias’ team receives the Railway this Sunday, at 20:00, for the return game of the semifinal of the national championship. In the first match, Alvinegras won by 3-1. Timão is looking for the third Brazilian championship.

