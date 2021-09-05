Jojo Todynho’s Boyfriend Denies Rumors of Cheating: ‘I’m Free’

Márcio Felipe, the new boyfriend of Jojo Todynho, singer and champion of “A Fazenda 12”, clarified the rumors involving his name and declared that he was single before becoming involved with the artist:

So, before all these assumptions gain much more strength and end up harming not only me, but my family, the people around me, the person I relate to, just make it clear here that I am free. If I am free and single, I have the right to fall in love and be happy with anyone else. Marcio Felipe

“Man, in today’s times, it turns out that hate has much more power than love, be careful with the information you replicate, because many times it’s information with the sole purpose of ending up harming the other, false information. It seems. that being happy ends up bothering a little”, concluded the entrepreneur in his Instagram story.

understand the case

After Jojo Todynho revealed her new relationship by participating in the podcast Podpah, a manicurist claimed that she was having a relationship with Márcio and that she was surprised to learn of the entrepreneur’s relationship with the singer.

Izabelle Branquinho stated that her affair with Márcio began a month and a half ago. “Today I woke up to the news that he was also dating a famous person and since then my cell phone hasn’t stopped,” she wrote in the Instagram story, without naming names.

“I have my head racing, I really didn’t expect this to happen even because we were so intense. He was with me last night, he slept at my house and this morning I wake up with this bomb, but it’s okay “, added Izabella.

“I wanted you to understand that the main focus here is him, it’s not her. She’s a fuck* woman and I didn’t want her to go through that. It wasn’t just me, it won’t be just me,” she said, who shared a photo beside Márcio, censoring the manager’s face, and prints of conversations with him, messages in which she appears questioning his relationship with the singer.

Jojo, in turn, has not yet spoken about the matter on her social networks.