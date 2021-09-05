Jojo Todynho’s Boyfriend Denies Treason Charges: ‘I’m Free and Single!’ | celebrities

Instagram Jojo Todynho, Márcio Felipe, Izabelle Branquinho

Márcio Felipe, Jojo Todynho’s new boyfriend, used social media to clear up rumors that he had betrayed the singer and declared that he was single at the time.

“So, before all these assumptions gain much more strength and end up harming not only me, but my family, the people around me, the person I relate to, just make it clear here that I’m free . If I’m free and single, I have the right to fall in love and be happy with anyone else,” he said in videos shared in Instagram stories.

And he continued: “Man, in today’s times, it turns out that hate has much more power than love, be careful with the information you replicate, because often it’s information with the sole purpose of ending up harming the other, information false. It seems that being happy ends up bothering a little”, he added.

The champion of “A Fazenda 12” recently revealed, in participation in a podcast, how she met her boyfriend and a manicurist said that she would be in a relationship with the boy when he began the romance with the funkeira.

“Today I woke up with the news that he was also dating a famous person and since then my cell phone doesn’t stop,” said Izabelle Branquinho in an Instagram comment.

“I have my head racing, I really didn’t expect this to happen even because we were so intense. He was with me last night, he slept at my house and this morning I wake up with this bomb, but it’s okay “he added.

Reproduction/Instagram Izabelle Branquinho shares screenshots of supposed conversations with the entrepreneur on WhatsApp

“I wanted you to understand that the main focus here is him, it’s not her. She’s a fuck* woman and I didn’t want her to go through that. It wasn’t just me, it won’t be just me,” she said, sharing a photo next to the ex-boyfriend, but censoring the businessman’s face. In addition, she also shared screenshots showing conversations between the two, in which she questions him about dating Jojo.