José Pedro is desperate with Maria Marta’s visit in jail

In the next chapters of Empire, Jose Pedro (Caio Blat) will be arrested after Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) found out about the meeting of Maria Clara’s brother (Andreia Horta) with a smuggler in Vicente’s restaurant (Rafael Cardoso) and filed a complaint.

maria marta (Lilia Cabral) will go to jail to visit the heir. “I’ll get you out of here. Even if it’s by force. Well, Zé Pedro, you don’t deserve it”, will point out the wife of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero). “You have no idea what I’m having to face in here and you still came to mock me?”, the boy will complain.

“I’m aware, yes, but it won’t do any good. Not worth it”, will rebut Marta. “I know I messed up, Mom, I know I screwed up”, will regret Peter. “And it will keep doing it, because it’s your fate”, will point the empress.

“I can’t believe you’re going to give up on me. You can’t leave me here, mom”, will beg the rogue. “Stop playing baby crying. Whimpering will only embarrass me even more. I already said I’m getting you out of here. Do you know how? Handing me a tray to Maurílio. In a month I’ll marry him”, will conclude Martha.

