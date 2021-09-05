Juliette accumulates 5.9 million streams in 24 h and sets record with EP

Juliette made history this week. Their first EP, with six songs, garnered 5.9 million streams in the first 24 hours after release. With that, the “BBB 21” champion broke a record and already holds the title of best Spotify release for a Brazilian artist.

Before, the rapper Matuê occupied the position of best release with 4.6 million plays in the songs of his EP “Máquina do Tempo”. Anitta, Luísa Sonza and Pabllo Vittar also have numbers similar to those of the rapper.

Juliette’s EP, which bears her name, has ousted all these established artists. In addition to the total number of auditions, the six songs are among the 15 most played on the platform.

“Difference Mara” occupies the second position in the ranking with 1.2 million streams. The worst rated song is “Benzin”, which had 850,000 streams in the first 24 hours and is the 14th most listened to song on Spotify.

Juliette thanks fans and assumes ‘butterflies in the stomach’

On Instagram, the reality champion thanked her fans, as she has done with each new step she takes since leaving the house. They were the ones who turned the girl into a phenomenon: even within Big Brother, she had already accumulated 24 million followers on the network — today there are 32 million.

It was on the reality show, too, that Juliette’s voice began to draw attention. Since then, she has starred in advertising campaigns for major brands, sang with Gilberto Gil and now debuts with her own work.

In the acknowledgment text, Juliette admits a “butterflies in my stomach”: “And I can’t explain everything I’m feeling… butterflies in my stomach, happiness, euphoria, fear, peace, gratitude… a lot of gratitude”, she says.