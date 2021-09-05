Juliette has the second best debut in the history of Spotify Brazil

And once again… she’s the moment! Juliette doesn’t stop breaking records in his newly launched music career. Just to give you an idea, the first EP from Paraíba, released last Thursday (2/09), has already arrived and became the best national debut in the history of Spotify Brasil. In 24 hours, the six songs from the work had 5,957,879 million streams.

With that, in the overall ranking, the release of Juliette is only behind the debut of “Chromatica”, from Lady Gaga, which won no less than 7.7 million plays on its first day last year. Above Paraiba, only Gaga. Indeed, Ju surpassed Matuê, which ranks second among Brazilians, with 4.7 million with its “Time Machine”, Anitta, in third, with “Kisses” (4.2 million), and Luisa Sonza, in fourth, with “Sweet 22” (4.1 million).

And the feats don’t stop there. In the Top 50 Brasil, on the same platform, the song “Diferença Mara”, which has a luxurious back-vocal by Anitta, is the second most played on the chart, with 1,253,952 streams. In sequence, “Blessing” is in fourth, with 1,105,339, and “Gee it’s hot”, in tenth, with 940.544 plays. All this within 24 hours of launching, okay?

And remember that from record she understands. Since “Big Brother Brasil 21”, Juliette had already become the most followed participant in all editions of Globo’s reality show. But that would be little close to what was yet to come. On Wednesday, the day before the debut, only the pre-save on Spotify’s EP from Paraíba, beat all records for entries here in Brazil with no less than 222,000. Adding all platforms, the strategy already had 600 thousand subscribers.

With this, the ranking gains a new scenario here in Brazil, except for the acclaimed “Folklore”, by Taylor Swift, which debuted with 3.5M plays, among the best debuts in the history of the platform in the national territory. Check out:

#1. “Chromatica”, Lady Gaga: 7.7M

#two. “Juliette”: 5.9M

#3. “Time Machine”, Matuê: 4.7M

#4. “Kisses”: 4.2M, Anitta

#5. “Sour”, Olivia Rodrigo: 4.2M

#6. “Sweet 22”, Luísa Sonza: 4.1M

#7. “Tropical Batida”, Pabllo Vittar: 4.0M

#8. “Positions”, Ariana Grande: 3.7M

#9. “Reconstruction”, Tiago Irc: 3.7M

#10. “Future Nostalgia”, Dua Lipa: 3.6M