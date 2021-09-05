Juliette wins tribute from Rodolfo after release of first EP: ‘Thanks for believing in me’ | famous

PLEASE READ ALSO: Juliette releases first EP with ‘electronic xote’, Madonna’s creative director, record, last minute change and orders

The numbers reflect the power of Paraíba: almost six million streams in the first 24 hours, surpassing names already established in the market, such as Anitta itself.

Who did not fail to congratulate his friend and former colleague in confinement was Rodolffo. On his social networks, the countryman recalled some moments when, still at home, he supported Juliette to invest in her musical career. See the post below! 👇

“I said… You sing f*ck Juliette! Good luck on your new project!” , wrote the singer.

“Thank youaaa for believing me! ❤️🙏🏼”, replied Juliette in the comments.

That Rodolffo was right, we already knew that! There were many times that we could see, throughout BBB21, Juliette’s innate talent for music. Did you miss that time? So remember in the video below! 👩‍🎤🎤

Outside the house, Juliette was also pure emotion. Soon the woman from Paraíba was invited to sing with great names in Brazilian music, such as Gilberto Gil. In a special live in São João, at Globoplay, the youngest millionaire in the area couldn’t hold back the emotion when she found herself in front of the singer and idol. 🎶👇

