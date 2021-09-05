Justia suspends Caixa’s match against Corinthians for Neo Qumica Arena for another 60 days

The Federal Court of São Paulo suspended for another 60 days a lawsuit filed by Caixa, where the company charges R$ 536 million for Neo Química Arena, moderated by Corinthians and Odebrecht. The decision was made on August 23 and was signed by federal judge Victorio Giuzio Neto for the parties to reach an agreement. The information is from the portal UOL.

The president of Timão stated at the beginning of August that a new agreement should be finalized later that month, establishing a maximum deadline for September. In addition, Duilio went to Brasília in search of a deal. The process has gone through suspensions since October 2019 in the expectation that those involved will agree.

According to the company, there was a delay in the installments of the R$ 400 million financing made by BNDES with Caixa’s participation. The amount was earmarked for the construction of the stadium. Now the bank collects full payment on the debt.

Due to the fines imposed on the amount, the collection is close to R$ 536 million, according to Caixa’s calculations at the beginning of the process in 2019. On the other hand, Corinthians disagrees with the amounts presented. Through an agreement between those mentioned, the process can be closed.

See more at: Corinthians, Neo Qumica Arena and Dulio Monteiro Alves processes.