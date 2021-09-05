Lack of electronic components compromises sales of new cars

Lack of semiconductors is delaying vehicle production

The lack of electronic components continues to affect the automotive industry. According to data from Fenabrave, an entity that gathers dealers of brand new vehicles, the performance in the sale of cars and light utility vehicles was weak in August.

There were 158,514 registrations of these two categories, which represents a drop compared to July (-2.39%) and an even greater reduction compared to August last year (-8.65%).

In the first eight months of the year, the result is still positive, with 1.33 million light vehicles licensed and growth of 20.7% compared to the same period in 2020.

The expectation is that by the end of the year, the accumulated figure will reach 2.1 million new cars and light commercial vehicles sold.

BAHIA MARKET

In Bahia there was also a drop in license plates. There were 5,799 new cars and light commercial vehicles licensed in August, a volume 8.36% lower than in July. Compared to the same month in 2020, the drop was 4.93%.

DIVISION BY BRANDS IN BRAZIL

Fiat dominated the national market in August with 24.63% of license plates for cars and light commercial vehicles, equivalent to 39,040 vehicles. Volkswagen (14.69%) was in second place and Toyota (10.99%) in third place.

Hyundai (9.14%) closed the eighth month in fourth, and Jeep (8.55%) in fifth. From sixth to tenth place were: Chevrolet (5.65%), Renault (5.36%), Honda (5.09%), Nissan (3.04%) and Caoa Chery (2.98%).

MOST SELLING MODELS

Strada returned to the lead in August with 9,111 licensed units. And the pickup was followed by three other Fiat models: Argo (7,711), Mobi (7,538) and Toro (6,685).

In fifth was the Jeep Compass (6,819), which was closely followed by the Hyundai HB20 (6,795), Jeep Renegade (6,710) and Volkswagen T-Cross (6,698). Rounding out the top ten are Hyundai Crete (4,822) and Chevrolet S10 (4,798).

FAVORED IN BAHIA

In the state, two Fiat pickups in the top positions: Strada with 434 plates and Toro, with 396 licensed units in August. The Jeep Compass for the first time took third place in Bahia, with 276 license plates.

The Fiat Argo (264) was fourth and the Hyundai HB20 (258), fifth. From sixth to tenth place were: Toyota Corolla Cross (252), Hyundai Crete (246), Fiat Mobi (223), Renault Kwid (222) and Toyota Hilux (208).

PICAPE CONFIRMED

As we had anticipated, Ford confirmed the arrival of the Maverick pickup in Brazil next year.

The SUV is imported from Mexico and will be positioned below Ranger, competing with Fiat Toro and the new Chevrolet Montana.

Produced in Mexico, new Ford pickup will arrive in Brazil in 2022

FORD IN SANTANA FAIR

The Indiana Group, which has represented Ford in Bahia for over 40 years, was chosen to represent the American brand in Feira de Santana. The dealership was inaugurated last Wednesday at Avenida Presidente Dutra.

With Ford, the Indiana Group stands out in the Diamond and Chairman’s Awards. In total, there are almost 90 trophies.

ROYAL ENFIELD IN SALVADOR

With 120 years old and considered the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield opened its first dealership in Bahia.

Located on Avenida Manoel Dias da Silva, in Pituba, it is the company’s third representation in the Northeast and the 19th in the Brazilian market.

Currently, Royal Enfield operates with four lines in Brazil: Meteor, Interceptor, Continental GT and Himalayan.

Himalayan is one of Royal Enfield’s premier motorcycles

HALL ON THE RACELET

After being postponed because of the pandemic, the Auto Show may return in 2022 in a new space: the Autodromo de Interlagos.

If it happens, it will be in August, so as not to clash with the Formula 1 GP Brazil.