Land Rover Defender V8 wins “007” Bond Edition series limited to 300 units

Land Rover has announced a special version to celebrate Defender’s participation in the 25th film of the 007 franchise, which will be called “007- No Time to Die”. This partnership between the universes of James Bond and Land Rover, has lasted 38 years and, for this celebration, a limited edition of 300 units was made called the new Defender V8 Bond Edition.

“The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is one of the most powerful productions ever made with a Defender, being inspired by the vehicles participating in the new ‘007 – No Time to Die’. It represents a meeting of two great British brands and is a unique celebration of the 38 years of partnership between Land Rover and the James Bond universe”, comments Finbar McFall, Global Product Director at Land Rover.

This special edition is based on the recently launched Defender V8 525PS and has two body versions: 90 and 110. On the outside, the model has 22-inch glossy black wheels and front brake calipers in Xenon Blue color, which make up items the Extended Black package.

It also features an exclusive ‘Defender 007’ logo on the rear, exterior floor lighting with the classic 007 emblem, illuminated threshold and exclusive animation that appears on the touchscreen when launching the Pivi Pro infotainment system. , as an exclusive ‘One of 300’ laser engraving. At night, vehicle users will be able to illuminate the ground next to the car with the iconic 007 logo from a special lighting system.

As for the engine, the Defender Bond Edition brings the same as the recently launched Defender V8, with a 5.0L gasoline engine, which delivers 625Nm of torque and 525hp of power allied to an eight-speed automatic transmission, from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds and reaching a top speed of 240 km/h.

The Defender V8 suspension has been recalibrated with a new spring configuration and active electronic rear differential, to provide a more agile and engaging handling with enhanced body control, which is accompanied by a characteristic soundtrack from the V8 supercharger engine.

Defenders used in the film take part in the main action scenes, but they are not the only flagship models of Land Rover to be present. The Range Rover Sport SVR, Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Series III are also in the new feature.

“007 – No Time To Die” is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, who returns for his fifth and final film as James Bond 007 by Ian Fleming. The film will be released in movie theaters in Brazil on September 30, 2021 and, to mark the beginning of the countdown until the premiere, Universal Pictures released a new trailer this week, which can be seen here.

