Leclerc leads and Hamilton crashes engine on TL2 in Netherlands

Charles Leclerc did very well with Ferrari this Friday in Holland (Photo: Scuderia Ferrari)

Vettel had to be a firefighter during TL1 and was irritated by the problems (Video: Playback/F1 TV)

Not Red Bull, not Mercedes. The main protagonist of the free practice 2 of the Formula 1 Netherlands GP, this Friday (3), was Ferrari. The Italian team put their two drivers ahead and led with 1-2: Charles Leclerc scored 1min10s902 on soft tires and commanded the timesheet, followed by his teammate Carlos Sainz, 0s154 slower. Esteban Ocon, in a journey that was also very positive for Alpine, was third, while Fernando Alonso placed sixth.

Valtteri Bottas finished the session in fourth place with Mercedes, ahead of the owner of the house, Max Verstappen. The Dutchman showed good rhythm and indicated that he was able to be well beyond fifth place, but the vice-leader of the championship was directly hindered by the two red flags during training. Max was held back by the break in the session just as he was on the fast lap on new tyres.

Charles Leclerc surprised and was the fastest this Friday in F1 free practice in Holland (Photo: Scuderia Ferrari)

One of the red flags was caused by Nikita Mazepin. The other by Lewis Hamilton. The World Drivers’ Championship leader had to deal with a rare engine problem and was left on the track after claiming loss of power in the first few minutes of practice.

Even having covered only 3 laps, the seven-time champion finished the afternoon in 11th. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly was seventh, followed by Lando Norris’s McLaren. Antonio Giovinazzi, again in the top-10 this Friday, was ninth with Alfa Romeo, while Sebastian Vettel closed the top ten list, which were separated by less than 1s.

Formula 1 picks up speed again this Saturday in Zandvoort for a very busy day. At 7am (Brasilia, GMT-3), the circuit will stage free practice 3, while the classification takes place at 10am. O BIG PRIZE follows everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

WITHOUT RÄIKKÖNEN AND WITH RUSSELL NEAR MERCEDES, AS IS THE F1 2022 GRID | GP at 10

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Find out about free practice 2 of the Dutch GP

Formula 1 picked up speed again this Friday afternoon in Zandvoort in the hopes of a slightly more normal practice and, consequently, for longer so that teams could collect information from the Dutch circuit.

With practically every car on the track in the first few minutes, Valtteri Bottas took the lead by registering 1min11s664. Lewis Hamilton set the second fastest time, followed by the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The Italian team, known for having a car with great traction, started their journey in Holland well.

Lewis Hamilton faced problems right at the start of free practice 2 in the Netherlands (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter)

Shortly after opening his second fast lap, Hamilton complained of loss of engine power and slowed down the track until he stopped. That was all it took for the race direction to raise the red flag right at the start of training in Zandvoort. The problem obviously made Toto Wolff very concerned.

The session resumed at 10:18 (GMT). Again, with virtually every car back on track. Esteban Ocon took advantage of the free track at the beginning and placed second, between the times of Bottas and Hamilton. Then it was Verstappen’s turn to move up to second and record a time just 0s029 slower compared to the Finn. Leclerc was fifth and Sainz was sixth.

Until that moment, most of the drivers had made their respective times with medium tyres. Nicholas Latifi was the first to use soft compounds in afternoon training, followed by Bottas and the other competitors.

Carlos Sainz accelerates at the Zandvoort bend this Friday (Photo: Scuderia Ferrari)

Bottas scored 1min11s353 and reinforced his position as the leader of the session. But Esteban Ocon, also with soft tires, turned even better: 1min11s074. Then Pierre Gasly jumped to third place in the session.

Valtteri even managed to improve his time, with purple stretches in sectors 2 and 3 of the Zandvoort circuit, but lost time in the first part of the circuit and was 0s058 behind Ocon’s time. Fernando Alonso, in turn, proved Alpine’s great form and moved up to third.

Practice was in good shape when Nikita Mazepin lapped around turn 11 and caused the second red flag of the afternoon. The Russian pilot escaped with the Haas car and was stuck in the gravel pit. There were 30 minutes left for the session.

Max Verstappen was incensed because he missed his chance to set time on new soft tyres. “It’s insane man, I can’t fit a lap.”

Nikita Mazepin spun around turn 11 and caused another red flag (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter)

The session resumed with a green flag six minutes after the stoppage. Teams had to alternate qualifying and race simulations in the final 20 minutes. But the truth was, there wasn’t much time to get the information needed for the weekend’s follow-up.

Ferrari tried to take the Alpine de Ocon from the lead with its two cars. First, Leclerc recorded 1min10s902, and then Sainz appeared in second, 0s156 slower than the Monegasque. Ocon was third, followed by Bottas and Verstappen. At that moment, with 19 minutes to the end of training, Alonso moved up to sixth place.

Verstappen followed the track with a soft tire a little more worn out, with five laps. The Dutchman opted to go on a race simulation schedule and didn’t improve his time. Another who was also focused on long-runs was Ocon, who accelerated on medium tires.

In the end, the order on the timesheet did not change in the final minutes. Ferrari surprised the competition this Friday with a great performance and led with its two cars: Leclerc in first and Sainz in second. Alpine did very well too, with Ocon in third and Alonso in sixth. Verstappen, hampered by red flags on his fast laps, was fifth behind Bottas. And Lewis Hamilton, even though he only completed 3 laps, was still 11th.

F1 2021, Netherlands GP, Zandvoort, free practice 2:

1 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:10.902 28 two C SAINZ Ferrari 1:11.056 +0.154 27 3 AND OCON alpine 1:11,074 +0.172 32 4 V BOOTS Mercedes 1:11.132 +0.230 32 5 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:11,264 +0.362 27 6 F ALONSO alpine 1:11,280 +0.378 29 7 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:11.462 +0.560 28 8 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:11.488 +0.586 26 9 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:11,678 +0.776 29 10 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:11.713 +0.811 23 11 L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:11.911 +1,009 3 12 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:11,946 +1,044 26 13 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:12,096 +1,194 30 14 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:12.136 +1,234 28 15 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:12.157 +1.255 24 16 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:12.206 +1,304 30 17 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:12,607 +1,705 30 18 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:12.610 +1,708 26 19 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:12.835 +1,933 12 20 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:12.855 +1,953 29