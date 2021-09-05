Lucas Veríssimo trains with Tite, who should keep Everton Ribeiro in place of Vini Jr in the Seleção | Brazilian Team

The coach of the Brazilian team, Tite, trained with Lucas Veríssimo in the starting lineup to face Argentina this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena. And it won’t be the only change. Vini Jr, substituted at half-time, leaves the team. Attacking midfielder Everton Ribeiro is the one who should enter as a starter in the Seleção.
Tite didn’t mention the casting at the press conference. The training ended after the initial 15 minutes of warm-up broadcast by CBF TV. In the interview, he spoke again about the creation process and praised Everton Ribeiro for the balance of the team when entering the second half.
Lucas Veríssimo training at CTdo Corinthians: player will make his debut for the Seleção — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF
In addition to Ribeiro, the coach can promote one more change: Gerson in the place of Bruno Guimarães. The Lyon midfielder came in at half-time and helped the defense alongside Casemiro.
This Sunday, Brazil and Argentina face off at 4 pm (GMT) in another round of the Qualifiers. The duel will be broadcast live throughout Brazil on Globo, SportTV and ge
Tite’s likely formation to face Argentina — Photo: ge
In this way, Tite’s most likely Brasil lineup has Weverton, Danilo, Eder Militão, Lucas Veríssimo and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Gerson (Bruno Guimarães), Lucas Paquetá and Everton Ribeiro; Gabigol and Neymar.
With 10 years of difference between Lucas Veríssimo and Miranda, who turns 37 on Tuesday, the team’s coach gives confidence to the young defender, who will make his debut in the Brazilian shirt, alongside another young man, Eder Militão, only 23 years old.
Revealed by Santos and bought by Benfica this year, Veríssimo was called up on the last FIFA date, but got injured and ended up cut. At the start of the current season, he has two goals and an assist. In Benfica’s qualifying match, against PSV, the player was sent off from the field.