Luciano Camargo’s ex opens the game about the singer’s relationship with his son

Cleo Loyola, ex-wife of Luciano Camargo and mother of Wesley Camargo, the singer’s firstborn, used his Instagram profile to talk about the artist’s relationship with his son.

“It’s been over six years that he hasn’t talked to our son, not even seeing our granddaughter”, fired Cleo, when asked about the subject on the social network.

For those who don’t know, Wesley, who is 32 years old and is a realtor, had his relationship with Luciano shaken in 2014, when he was arrested at the Goiânia Women’s Police Station, accused of assaulting his cousin and aunt in an argument.

At the time, Zezé Di Camargo’s brother paid bail in the amount of R$ 10,000 and the son was released. Years later, in 2018, the countryman recalled the situation in an Instagram post. “I paid (the bail) in 2014 against my will, for me, he committed a crime, yes”.

“But, unfortunately in Brazil, this type of crime comes to nothing. Wesley was condemned to serve the society. This is a pity for those who hit their aunt?”, completed the famous.

In an old interview with the Extra newspaper, Wes stated that he has not spoken with his father since 2017. “It’s been three years since we’ve spoken. Every family has differences, but his distance is noticeable, not only with me, but with several other family members”, punctuated the boy.

“I’ve had enough differences with him as a teenager, but we’ve never been that long without talking. The whole family treats me normally, with greater love. Until reunited with family in January, I did. I have a great habit with uncles, aunts and cousins… Only with him does this distance exist. Honestly, I’ve been losing hope of getting at least one hug”, declared.

Recently, without naming names, Luciano Camargo spoke about the subject on Instagram. After posting a photo with his wife and three of the four children, an internet user snapped: “Bringing the word of God to people. All that’s left is to learn to forgive. May the Holy Spirit touch your heart.”

Upon seeing the message, the musician stated: “You are wrong. I forgive even before the offense and even those who offended me and returned to offend. I just don’t live with those who have me as their enemy”.