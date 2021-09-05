Luísa cries, signals forgiveness and makes rival fall off horse · TV News

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will once again be Teresa Cristina’s (Leticia Sabatella) nightmare in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The countess of Barral will be touched by a letter from Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello), will burst into tears and will signal that she will forgive her lover in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the scenes planned to air in the chapter of tuesday (7) , the empress will be delighted with the approach of her husband during the trip through Bahia, and Celestina (Bel Kutner) will congratulate her mistress. “The idea of ​​sending for that crazy woman, Mariquinha Guedes [Bruna Chiaradia], on Thursday it worked. The countess gave up on the trip,” the maid will say.

While celebrating the feat, Teresa Cristina will order her confidant not to comment further on the episode. “This is a dead and buried subject. It was just a schism of mine, nothing concrete happened. Do you understand, Celestina?”, the monarch will scold.

Meanwhile, in Rio de Janeiro, to the empress’s despair, Luísa will receive another letter from Dom Pedro and will be emotional. After reading the message, Eugenio’s wife (Thierry Tremouroux) will begin to remember the monarch with longing.

Upon seeing the air mistress, Justina (Cinnara Leal) will question who sent the mail: “Another letter from the emperor?” Luísa will nod: “And apparently the last one. Pedro says they would leave the next day. By my reckoning, they must be arriving.”

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

