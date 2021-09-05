Mad cow: entities create fund to support cattle raisers in Minas – Economy

Seven entities linked to agriculture and livestock will create a private fund to support health defense actions with the purpose of preventing and combating diseases that may attack livestock in Minas Gerais.

The ad was posted on Friday (3/9), on video, on the page of the Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of the State of Minas Gerais (Faemg), with the speech of the technical superintendent, Altino Rodrigues Neto, on the suspicion of an incident of mad cow disease in Belo Horizonte. The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) confirmed this Saturday (4/9) the case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), known as “mad cow’s disease”, in a slaughterhouse in Belo Horizonte.

The director tried to reassure cattle farmers and businessmen in the meat sector, saying that the organization is closely following the case

The technical superintendent of Faemg tried to reassure breeders and traders about the suspicion of mad cow disease (photo: Faemg/Disclosure) “We have full confidence in the work carried out by the Instituto Mineiro de Agricultura, IMA, in tracking, collecting material and sending it to the laboratory. We hope that, if confirmed, the atopy will be an atypical form and not the classic one motivated by the consumption of protein animal in food,” stated Altino Neto, therefore, before today’s confirmation by the Ministry of Agriculture.

He reiterated the strictness of health protocols in Brazil, which prohibit the use of meat meal or animal protein in cattle feed. “To support emergency cases in our state, we are in the implementation phase, together with six other entities of a private Sanitary Defense Fund (FDS), with sufficient agility to support our defense actions,” he explained.

The superintendent also said that Faemg has been working with the (health) defense agencies “so that we are not surprised with unwanted diseases that are harmful to our state and our country.”