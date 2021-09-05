Mad cow: entities create fund to support cattle raisers in Minas – Economy

Seven entities linked to agriculture and livestock will create a private fund to support health defense actions with the purpose of preventing and combating diseases that may attack livestock in Minas Gerais.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) confirmed this Saturday (4/9) the case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), known as “mad cow’s disease”, in a slaughterhouse in Belo Horizonte.
The director tried to reassure cattle farmers and businessmen in the meat sector, saying that the organization is closely following the case
“We have full confidence in the work carried out by the Instituto Mineiro de Agricultura, IMA, in tracking, collecting material and sending it to the laboratory. We hope that, if confirmed, the atopy will be an atypical form and not the classic one motivated by the consumption of protein animal in food,” stated Altino Neto, therefore, before today’s confirmation by the Ministry of Agriculture.
He reiterated the strictness of health protocols in Brazil, which prohibit the use of meat meal or animal protein in cattle feed. “To support emergency cases in our state, we are in the implementation phase, together with six other entities of a private Sanitary Defense Fund (FDS), with sufficient agility to support our defense actions,” he explained.
The superintendent also said that Faemg has been working with the (health) defense agencies “so that we are not surprised with unwanted diseases that are harmful to our state and our country.”
What is mad cow disease?
Bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) is a variant of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and was first detected in the 1980s in the United Kingdom, when it gained the nickname mad cow, given by the British press
In the next decade, scientists identified that cattle fed this type of animal protein feed had a severe degenerative disease, similar to dementia in humans, due to the appearance of prion (abnormal protein) in the brain.
Mad cow symptoms in cattle
- muscle spasms
- Aggressiveness
- isolation of the herd
- loss of balance
Mad cow transmission to humans
Mad cow symptoms in humans
- Difficulty speaking and reasoning
- memory loss
- muscle spasms
- difficulty walking
- lack of coordination
- frosted visa
blood donation x mad cow
In 2016, an ordinance of the Ministry of Health detailed 59 criteria for the definitive inability to donate blood for human spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and its variants. According to the document, the candidate to donate blood who has been diagnosed with the popularly known mad cow disease or any other form of the disease, in addition to a family history of the disease, is prohibited from donating blood.
The protocol is also strict for those who lived on the European continent. No one who has been in the UK or Ireland for more than three months between 1980 and December 1996 or has lived for five years or more, consecutive or intermittent, in Europe after 1980 to the present day cannot donate blood.