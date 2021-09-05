Magazine Luiza will make Brazil’s first millionaire with cashback on Domingão with Huck – Money Times

O Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) will pay R$ 1 million in cashback in a draw that will be held on December 8, 2021 on the Domingão com Huck program, from TV Globo. The information was disclosed in a note sent to the press this Saturday (4th).

In addition to a single R$1 million prize, the company will hold 11 more weekly draws worth R$100,000. However, the retailer will also give away thousands of Magalu Pay users with a total of R$2.1 million.

“To compete, all you have to do is buy a product in any channel in the Magalu ecosystem — physical store, website or superapp, including products from marketplace sellers —, between September 5th and November 30th,” said the company.

Another point is that each product purchased is equivalent to a lucky number, that is, an opportunity for each item purchased.

“All prizes will be credited to the Magalupay digital account, which is automatically linked to the CPF of the person making the purchase”, concluded the company.