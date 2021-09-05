Maiara and Fernando Zor’s engagement end: find out why!

mahara and Fernando Zor put end point in the relationship once again. The countrymen had been engaged since February when the musician made the request during a parachute jump in Dubai. The relationship between Maraisa’s sister and Sorocaba’s stage partner was already facing a crisis a few months ago, according to columnist Fabia Oliveira, from the newspaper “O Dia”, this Saturday (4).

During a trip to the US, Fernando and Maiara would have had a serious fight and last night they circulated alone and already without the alliance. In mid-August, the singer appeared without his engagement jewel as he congratulated Zezé Di Camargo on his birthday. At the time, followers ended up classifying the relationship as “yo-yo”.

Maiara and Fernando took up the relationship in April 2019 after being seen a few times together. From then on, the relationship had countless comings and goings with some lightning breakups. The last reconciliation, for now, was in October of last year. About two months ago, the singers “got married” during a June live and at the time Maraisa’s sister got dressed as a bride.

Tonight, Maiara is working in the US with Zé Neto & Cristiano and Jorge & Mateus. Next month, the singer and Fernando can meet again in a show at the Villa Country show house, in São Paulo.

Caio Castro denied having betrayed Grazi and dismissed rumor of affair with model

Maiara and Fernando’s new separation is another one to shake the world of the famous in 2021. Besides them, Marina Ruy Barbosa and Xande Negrão, Larissa Manoela and Leo Cidade, Ricky Tavares and singer Juliana Gorito and Whindersson Nunes and Maria Lina. And last week it was Grazi Massafera’s turn to confirm the end of her relationship with Caio Castro after two years.

“My relationship with Caio came to an end because we understood that it was time to go apart. What I can say now is that we end our story with all due respect,” summed up the girl from Paraná. Later, the actor made a statement and denied having betrayed Grazi in addition to having left a new relationship.

“I was never one to talk about our relationship. We never exposed much about us. And it won’t be now that I’ll feed this type of report. But invent a story of betrayal. It goes beyond lack of respect. Dwe decided to separate for our own reasons. We were mature and respectful. First of all, our love. And if I can ask for anything, I would like to ask respect for the moment we are going through, me and Grazi. Good week everyone,” he said.