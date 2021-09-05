Maisa takes second dose of covid vaccine in Paris

About two weeks ago in Paris, Maisa took the second dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in the French capital.

The actress had received the first dose on August 14 in Santana de Parnaíba, Greater São Paulo. At the time, she made a post encouraging young people to get vaccinated.

I believe in science, in the fight against the pandemic and I respect the various health professionals dedicated to taking care of our country at such a difficult time where we have the virus, denial, unemployment, uncertainty, etc. as enemies. Vaccine yes! We young people have to do our part too. Remind your friends and family that care continues, but vaccination is essential!

Accompanying her parents and advisor in the city of light, Maisa has been parading with designer clothes such as Louis Vitton, Prada, Miu Miu and Burberry.

Maisa oozes style with designer looks in Paris