Marcos Mion debuts on Globo with a designer coat that costs more than R$ 6 thousand · TV News

After choosing a R$ 39 thousand tennis shoe to step on Globo, Marcos Mion wore a designer sweater for his debut in front of Caldeirão this Saturday (4). The presenter appeared on the afternoon stage wearing a colorful Dolce & Gabbana blouse. The value? $1,295. At the current price, the piece costs R$ 6,692.

Mion’s sweater is part of the Italian brand’s The Street Patchwork collection. On the brand’s website, the piece is described as a young, comfortable and contemporary outfit. Made with virgin wool — taken from the first shearing of a baby sheep — the clothing came directly from Italy.

The debut of the communicator on Globo was marked by the reinforcement of famous names from the network. Initially, Juliana Paes and Paulo Vieira were the highlights of the attraction. The two participated in the new version of the game Tem ou Não Tem. They faced the mission of discovering the responses of the public in search of the R$30,000 prize.

Tiago Leifert and Larissa Manoela were also cast for the debut of the former Record in the new house. The protagonist of Além da Ilusão was called to face the presenter of Big Brother Brasil and the titleholder of É de Casa in Sobe o Som, a format in which famous people only have to guess songs with parts of the melody.

