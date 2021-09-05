Mauro Cezar: after Jesus and Firmino, Tite makes Gabigol a “Jorge Henrique” – 09/04/2021

Tite delivers a mission that seems to him to be the most important to the Brazilian national team strikers: score, defend, disarm. At the 2018 World Cup, Gabriel Jesus was praised by the coach’s unconditional defenders for his active participation in the game without the ball. He returned, retreated, fought.

Great, of course. It is undeniable that the player’s action when the ball belongs to the opponent has enormous importance in football, even for those who play up front. The strange thing is observed when these characteristics become enough, even if they don’t score goals, don’t give assists, don’t participate as a striker.

All are called up for being athletes with such capacity, and – each in their own style – they show it in their clubs. It’s what makes them called to the selected cebeefian. But with Tite only Neymar is cast in the way that makes him most comfortable. As for the others, they are treated as more luxurious versions of “Jorge Henrique”.

The forward (original) who defended Corinthians 216 times, scoring 30 goals, was one of Tite’s favorites for his intense participation without the ball. It was, in fact, useful on that team from a decade ago. Without so much talent, he had plenty of will, which is why he was a starter in moments of the club’s historic achievements.

But in the Brazilian team the coach chooses, he has the chance to summon men with more resources. Of course, they have to present a bit of “Jorge Henrique”, but if they fail to show what they did in their teams and led them to be called by the coach, it starts to make no sense.

Gabigol’s ball hits in the matches Santos 0 x 4 Flamengo, Saturday, and Chile 0 x 1 Brazil, Thursday Image: Opta Sports

Roberto Firmino, who shines so much at Liverpool, is another one who falls short for the national team, like Gabriel Jesus in the Cup. Against Chile, on Thursday, it was Vinicius Júnior’s turn, cast as a sort of second full-back behind the offensive line. Gabigol, on the other hand, was almost a right-wing scorer, so much so that he caught more of the ball in the defense field than usual.

Neither of the two even managed to finish in the victory (1-0) over the Chileans, in other words, the speed of the athlete chosen by Real Madrid fans as the player of the month and the shooting power against the opposing goal so often presented by Flamengo’s top scorer were weapons not used by Tite. Nonsense, isn’t it?

If it had them in its team, Chile would probably have better luck in the match. Above you can see the graphics of Sports opts that show Gabriel Barbosa touching the ball inside the area in the weekend game for the Campeonato Brasileiro, also appearing (and even more so) on the left. And stuck on the right without getting close to the opposing goal against the Chileans.

Today, at 39, Jorge Henrique plays for Brasiliense. Had he been younger, he might have ended up being cast in Gabigol’s place. And to carry out Tite’s old orders, it wouldn’t be an idea to throw yourself away.