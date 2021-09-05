Mazepin says that Schumacher “f….” his return to Holland

Nikita Mazepin said the teammate, Mick Schumacher, deliberately ruined his last lap in qualifying for the Dutch GP of Formula 1, which made him furious.

Mazepin was passed by Schumacher as the two riders prepared for the final Q1 laps at Zandvoort near the final corner.

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel was completing a fast lap as he approached the Haas cars and was forced to take his foot off, resulting in the commissioners investigating the incident.

THE FIA finally didn’t punish any pilot, saying that while Vettel was being blocked, there were six cars in the final turn slowly, meaning that it was not an “unnecessary impediment” as written in the regulations.

Schumacher and Mazepin qualified 19th and 20th respectively, but Mazepin was annoyed after practice because Schumacher had passed him, saying the German driver had purposely ruined his lap.

“I’m really upset, to be honest, because it shouldn’t have been so hard with traffic,” Mazepin said. “Do you know [como] the rules of an F1 team work, one weekend you’re the first car, the next you’re second. This weekend it was my turn to be the first car, and once in Imola I passed the first car, when it was the second, and I got scolded by the team.”

“Now this happened to me the second time, when my teammate passed me and then threw me into traffic and then fucked up my last attempt at qualifying on purpose.”

“So I’m not happy because if you do it once and you don’t know it, that’s fine, but when you keep doing it, it’s deliberate.”

“There shouldn’t be tension like that on the team, so I’m pissed.”

Asked if he had spoken to the team about this, Mazepin said: “I’ve already told the team what I think and I agree, but I don’t know what the other party says.”

But Schumacher claimed after the session that he asked the team if he was allowed to pass Mazepin, and was told.

Speaking to Sky Germany about Mazepin’s comments, Schumacher said: “I’m not sure what he’s talking about.’

“I don’t know if they passed him, but I asked if I could overtake him because my tires were very cold and he tends to do a slower lap than mine.”

“I got the OK and so I got through it early enough and also had Lando [Norris] among us.”

“So there was no point in making a drama out of it, because his comeback wasn’t ruined because of it.”

“I believe we will discuss this internally with the team and Gunther will also comment.”

“But, on my side, I don’t think we’ve done anything wrong.”

