Michele Yeoh, actress from ‘Shang-Chi’, says she once spanked Jackie Chan for being sexist

In addition to being known for her work in ‘Memoirs of a Geisha’ and ‘The Tiger and the Dragon’, Michelle Yeoh is also part of the cast of ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings’.

However, women were not always featured in action and fight movies, and Yeoh was a determining factor for change in this scenario.

During an interview with the The Guardian, the star recalled the time he starred with Jackie Chan in ‘Police Story 3 – Supercop‘, released in 1992.

And, as hard as it is to believe, Chan was very sexist and believed that “women’s place is in the kitchen, not in action movies.”

“He used to say that and brag that women didn’t have the same skills as men, until I gave him a good spanking and showed him where my real place was.”, he said Yeoh.

At the time, she was 30 years old and very athletic, which caused jealousy in Chan.

“He asked me not to do such risky stunts because when I did, he had to do it equal or even better”, remembered.

In ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, Yeoh gives life to Ying, described by the character awkwafina as “an incredible mystical Kung Fu goddess” who lives on the other side of an enchanted bamboo forest.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also has Awkwafina, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu, Fala Chen and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi is the son of a China-based globalist who raised and educated his descendant in a Chinese recluse, training martial arts and acquiring unsurpassed skills. When he has a chance to get in touch with the rest of the world, he soon realizes that his father is not the humanitarian he claimed to be, and he is forced to rebel.

The film opens in September 2nd at the movies.