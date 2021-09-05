Ministry of Agriculture confirms cases in two states

The Agricultural Defense Secretariat of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Map) confirmed this Saturday (4) the occurrence of two atypical cases of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, known as mad cow disease, in slaughterhouses in Nova Canaã do Norte (MT). ) and Belo Horizonte (MG). The confirmation was made this Friday (3) by the reference laboratory of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), in Alberta, Canada.

According to the folder, all sanitary risk mitigation actions were completed even before the laboratory issued the final result. “Therefore, there is no risk to human and animal health,” he said in a statement.

The two atypical cases, one in each establishment, were detected during the inspection carried out before the animals were slaughtered. “These are cull cows that were of advanced age and that were in decubitus [deitadas] in the corrals”, he explained.

Suspended exports

As foreseen by international standards, Brazil also officially notified the OIE of the occurrence. In the case of China, in compliance with the sanitary protocol signed between the country and Brazil, beef exports are temporarily suspended. The measure, which takes effect as of today (4), will remain in effect until the Chinese authorities complete the assessment of the information already passed on about the cases.

The Asian country is the main destination for Brazilian meat, according to the Brazilian Meat Exporting Industry Association (Abiec). In July, 91,144 tons of the product were exported, an increase of 11.2% compared to the same month in 2020, with a 19.1% increase in revenues, totaling US$ 525.5 million. Cumulatively, from January to July 2021, shipments to China already total 490 thousand tons and revenues of US$ 2.493 billion, growth of 8.6% and 13.8%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2020 .

Risk rating

The Map also clarified that the OIE excludes the occurrence of atypical cases of mad cow for the purposes of recognizing the country’s official risk status. “In this way, Brazil maintains its classification as a country with an insignificant risk for the disease, not justifying any impact on the trade of animals and their products and by-products”, he added.

According to the ministry, these are the fourth and fifth atypical cases of the disease registered in more than 23 years of surveillance in the country. They occur spontaneously and sporadically and are not related to the ingestion of contaminated food. The folder highlighted that Brazil has never registered the occurrence of a classic case of mad cow disease.