Mion takes advantage of Evaristo Costa’s resignation to snipe Record: “It’s too crazy”

On Friday (3/9), after journalist Evaristo Costa found out that he was fired by CNN Brasil over the phone, presenter Marcos Mion took advantage of his professional colleague’s outburst to snipe TV Record, his former broadcaster.

Evaristo Costa Evaristo Costa was fired from CNNInstagram/Reproduction Evaristo Costa he knew on the phone Reproduction / Qualy Marcos Mion Marcos Mion went to Rede Globo and has been celebrating his new job on social networksreproduction Milestones Mion1 He debuts in charge of Caldeirão this Saturday (4/9)João Cotta/Globo Milestones Mion2 And he took the opportunity to support his colleague and snipe Record, his former broadcasterreproduction 0

“TV stations have yet to learn to detach themselves from their employees. It’s very crazy, if I say so,” wrote the recently hired TV Globo on post in which Evaristo explained about his departure.

According to the former presenter of Jornal Hoje, the way he was removed from the grid was not pleasant. “When I came back from vacation, watching the station’s new program call, I noticed the lack of my program. I called to find out the reason and was informed that he had been removed from the grid and that the company was no longer interested in my services”, he vented.

In addition to Mion, other names in the press supported the journalist, who joked that he was “on track” for anyone interested in his work.