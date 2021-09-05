Mion takes advantage of Evaristo Costa’s resignation to snipe Record: “It’s too crazy”

On Friday (3/9), after journalist Evaristo Costa found out that he was fired by CNN Brasil over the phone, presenter Marcos Mion took advantage of his professional colleague’s outburst to snipe TV Record, his former broadcaster.
“TV stations have yet to learn to detach themselves from their employees. It’s very crazy, if I say so,” wrote the recently hired TV Globo on post in which Evaristo explained about his departure.
According to the former presenter of Jornal Hoje, the way he was removed from the grid was not pleasant. “When I came back from vacation, watching the station’s new program call, I noticed the lack of my program. I called to find out the reason and was informed that he had been removed from the grid and that the company was no longer interested in my services”, he vented.
In addition to Mion, other names in the press supported the journalist, who joked that he was “on track” for anyone interested in his work.