MIUI Pure Mode: Xiaomi’s interface can gain special mode to prevent malicious apps

MIUI was Xiaomi’s first product — it was through it that the company embarked on the smartphone segment and then ventured into several other niches, so the Chinese pays special attention (or at least should have) to your Android skin.

The latest versions of the system, MIUI 12.5 and 12.5 Enhanced Edition are still gradually arriving in global editions of cell phones from Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco, and meanwhile, the manufacturer is preparing news for the next big update.

Yes, we are talking about MIUI 13, which should be presented in June of next year. The upcoming version has its development placed in the hands of a special team at Xiaomi, in charge of collecting User Feedback and implementing useful and necessary suggestions in the system for a better user experience.