More than 240 thousand vehicles already descend to the coast of SP for a long holiday and drivers face congestion | Santos and Region

On the second day of the long independence holiday, more than 240,000 vehicles passed through the highways of the Anchieta-Imigrantes System (SAI) towards the coast of São Paulo. This Sunday morning (5), drivers are slow at Imigrantes to go down the mountain. In all, more than 410,000 vehicles are expected, as reported by Ecovias.

Until 11:00 am this Sunday, 245,369 thousand vehicles have already passed through the highways, on the first holiday without restrictions of Covid-19, since 12:00 am on Friday (4). This number is almost equivalent to the same period last year, when 260 thousand vehicles came to the region.

Since Friday, drivers have faced congestion at some points on the SAI’s highways. This Sunday, there is congestion between km 37 and 43 of the Rodovia dos Imigrantes, towards the coast of São Paulo, due to the excess of vehicles.

The Planalto interconnection is blocked towards São Paulo by fog and impaired visibility. The others are with normal traffic, according to Ecovias. This Sunday, Operation Descent (7×3) is in effect, which should continue until 1pm. For the descent, the two lanes at Anchieta and the southern lane at Imigrantes are free.