Movie with a scene of Meghan in a car accident that reminds Diana is attacked: ‘abominable’

Since the film “Harry & Meghan: A Real Love” was released in 2018, when the first film about the life of the couple of the Royal Family directed by Menhaj Huda and played by actors Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley was presented, never if there was as much controversy as now. After “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Real” in 2019, next Monday comes to American TV the third film, “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace”. In the trailer, which is already in the air, Meghan appears under an overturned car, recalling Princess Diana’s accident (1961-1997) in August 1997.

Watching the scenes, fans of the royal family launched attacks on the film, calling it “abominable and in poor taste”, “very low-grade”, “rubbish”, “completely unhealthy”. Today, it was revealed that this is the opening sequence of the new film and shows an overturned car surrounded by photographers and with Meghan inside. Harry then appears desperate, pushing his way through the crowd to get close to the woman. She, who is seriously injured, begs him to help her. The couple are played by actors Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton.

According to the director, the scene is actually a nightmare for Harry and ends when Harry wakes up and is comforted by seeing his wife and son Archie.

The film will be shown on the North American cable channel Lifetime, and, according to the synopsis, it dramatizes the controversial conscious disengagement of the Sussex from the crown, after the birth of their son Archie.