Negra Li comments on new phase: ‘I came out of sexuality’s closet’

Negra Li is inspired and wants to inspire. At 41, the singer from São Paulo is getting ready to release her next album in November. “It will be my most authorial work. I participate in all the lyrics”, he adds. “It’s also what talks most about my personal life. In addition to the end of my last relationship, there are the adventures I lived, the rediscovery of my sexuality and the difficulty of being a black woman in this country.”

In a sincere and profound interview for this Sunday’s edition of Revista ELA, the singer walked through these same themes to show how she became a new woman. After ending a 14-year relationship with musician Junior Dread, father of her two children, Sofia, 12, and Noah, 4, she chose the path of reinvention. In the chat, he also talked about how the persistence in the relationship could have been bad for his own children.





Amidst the particular hurricane experienced in the last two years, Negra Li also decided, in her words, “to come out of the closet of sexuality”. Those who follow her through the networks (only on Instagram, there are 1.1 million followers), have seen how much the theme is bombing there and even won a series on her IGTV, “Só uma tacinha”. “I’ve been discovering some toys, and this has helped me to be calmer”, she laughs.

The singer, who lives a love affair with the satisfyer, a vibrator also known as a clitoris sucker, says that feeling pleasure with her own body made her less anxious in the search for a new partner. “I even ventured out after the breakup, but I don’t like going out with a lot of people. I’m selective. I take care of this little body and this mind, I think they deserve someone nice.”